कोरोना के मरीजों को राहत:अब जयपुर के आरयूएचएस अस्पताल में भी तैयार है पोस्ट कोविड वार्ड; 30 बैड के अलावा आईसीयू के 20 बैड उपलब्ध रहेंगे

जयपुर16 मिनट पहले
अब आरयूएचएस में तैयार है पोस्ट कोविड वार्ड। इससे मरीजों को नेगेटिव रिपोर्ट आने पर भी सांस लेने में दिक्कत होने पर एसएमएस अस्पताल में रैफर करने की जरुरत नहीं पड़ेगी

कोरोना से रिकवर होने वाले मरीजों के लिए राहत की खबर है। अब कोरोना की रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव आने के बाद पोस्ट कोविड दिक्कतों के होने पर मरीजों को इधर-उधर भटकना नहीं पड़ेगा। एसएमएस अस्पताल के बाद अब प्रदेश के सबसे बड़े कोविड सेंटर आरयूएचएस में भी यह सुविधा शुरु होगी।

जानकारी के अनुसार यहां आरयूएचएस अस्पताल की तीसरी मंजिल पर पोस्ट कोविड वार्ड बनाया गया है। जिसमें 20 बैड के आईसीयू और 30 बैड का डेडिकेटेड पोस्ट कोविड वार्ड तैयार किया गया है। अस्पताल के अधीक्षक डॉ. अजीत सिंह शेखावत की मॉनिटरिंग में पोस्ट कोविड वार्ड में भर्ती होने वाले पेशेंट्स की देखरेख की जाएगी।

आपको बता दें कि कोरोना की रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव आने के बाद भी किसी मरीज को फेफड़ों में संक्रमण की वजह से सांस लेने में दिक्कत हो रही थी तो उसे उपचार के लिए आरयूएचएस से एसएमएस अस्पताल में बनाए गए पोस्ट कोविड सेंटर में रैफर किया जा रहा था। यहां एसएमएस में नार्थ विंग में यह पोस्ट कोविड सेंटर बनाया गया था। लेकिन अब आरयूएचएस में पोस्ट कोविड वार्ड तैयार किया जा रहा है। ताकि मरीज को एसएमएस अस्पताल रैफर करने में कोई परेशानी नहीं उठानी पड़े।

