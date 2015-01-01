पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खेल संघों में बड़े बदलाव:अब सिंगल विंडो पर होंगे खेल संघों के रजिस्ट्रेशन, मान्यता और विनियमन

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
प्रदेश में खेल संघों के रजिस्ट्रेशन के लिए भी सरकार ने सिंगल विंडो क्लीयरेंस सिस्टम को मंजूरी दे दी है। सहकारिता रजिस्ट्रार मुक्तानंद अग्रवाल ने बताया कि खेल संघों के रजिस्ट्रेशन से जुड़े सभी काम अब सिंगल विन्डो क्लियरेंस सिस्टम के तहत 1 जनवरी, 2021 से ऑनलाइन किए जाएंगे।

उन्होंने बताया कि प्रक्रिया को आसान बनाने के लिए यह निर्णय लिया गया है। उन्होंने बताया कि ‘राजस्थान क्रीड़ा अधिनियम 2005’ के अन्तर्गत पंजीकृत किये जाने वाले समस्त पंजीयन 1 जनवरी 2021 से ऑनलाइन आवेदन से ही होंगे। इसके बाद खेल संघों के रजिस्ट्रीकरण, मान्यता और विनियमन के संबंध में कोई भी ऑफलाइन आवेदन स्वीकार नहीं होंगे।

रजिस्ट्रार ने बताया कि ऑनलाइन आवेदन के लिए अब आवेदक को कार्यालय में उपस्थित होने की आवश्यकता नहीं होगी। बिना किसी लम्बी प्रक्रिया के आसानी से रजिस्ट्रेशन किए जा सकेंगे। ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन के लिए खेल संघों के सभी आवेदक सदस्यों एवं कार्यकारिणी सदस्यों के आधार नंबर अथवा भामाशाह कार्ड नंबर अनिवार्य होंगे।

उन्होंने बताया कि ऑनलाइन आवेदन स्वयं इन्टरनेट के माध्यम से, ई-मित्र के माध्यम से अथवा एस.एस.ओ आई.डी. के माध्यम से किया जा सकेगा। यह सुविधा सिंगल विन्डो क्लियरेंस सिस्टम के अंतर्गत swcs.rajasthan.gov.in पर होम पेज पर सहकारिता विभाग के अन्तर्गत उपलब्ध होगी।

ऑनलाइन रजिस्ट्रेशन हो जाने पर आवेदक संबंधित रजिस्ट्रार संस्थाएं के डिजिटल हस्ताक्षरयुक्त कार्यकारिणी की सूची, संस्था के सदस्यों की सूची , नियमों-विनियमों एवं पंजीयन प्रमाण-पत्र की प्रति ऑनलाइन प्राप्त कर सकेगा, जिन पर क्यूआर कोड अंकित होगा।

