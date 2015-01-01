पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शादी के लिए ऑनलाइन मंजूरी:जयपुर में अब घर बैठे ही दे सकेंगे प्रशासन को शादी की सचूना, मेल पर ही भेज सकेंगे जानकारी

जयपुर13 मिनट पहले
पूरे जयपुर जिले में कल 4 हजार से ज्यादा शादियां होने की उम्मीद है। जयपुर शहर की बात करें तो ये आंकड़ा 2 हजार करीब होगा। पूरे शहर के मैरिज गार्डन, सामुदायिक केन्द्र लगभग बुक है।

राजधानी जयपुर में बुधवार से शादी समारोह शुरू हो जाएंगे। लोगों में सबसे बड़ी चिंता शादी के लिए प्रशासन को सूचना देने की है। इसके लिए लोग जिला कलेक्ट्रेट, एसडीएम कार्यालयों पर चक्कर काट रहे हैं। लेकिन, अब लोगों के लिए राहत की खबर ये है कि जिला कलेक्टर ने शादी-समारोह की सूचना देने के लिए ऑनलाइन सिस्टम शुरू कर दिया है। इसके लिए आप अपनी शादी की सूचना उपखण्ड अधिकारी के ऑफिशियल मेल पर भेज सकेंगे।

एडीएम दक्षिण शंकर लाल सैनी ने बताया कि लोगों की सुविधा और कोरोनाकाल में कार्यालयों पर अनावश्यक भीड़ न जुटे इसके लिए ऑनलाइन व्यवस्था शुरू की गई है। मेल करने के दौरान आवेदक को दुल्हा-दुल्हन का पहचान पत्र, उनकी आयु संबंधी प्रमाण पत्र, माता-पिता का नाम, पता व संबंधित थाना क्षेत्र जहां विवाह समारोह आयोजित होगा, विवाह स्थल का पता और शादी का कार्ड अटैच कर सूचना भेजनी होगी।

क्षेत्रवार आप इन मेल एड्रेस पर भेज सकेंगे सूचना
जयपुर शहर: jaipursdm@gmail.com, sdo.jai.jho@gmail.com
जयपुर दक्षिण: sdmsouth65@gmail.com
जयपुर नॉर्थ: sdojaipurcitynorth@gmail.com
सांगानेर: sdo2san@gmail.com, sdo.jai.sng@gmail.com
आमेर: sdo.jai.amr@gmail.com
जमवारामगढ़: sdmjramgarh@gmail.com, sdo.jai.jr@gmail.com
शाहपुरा: sdo.jai.shp@gmail.com
कोटपूतली: sdo.jai.kot@gmail.com
विराटनगर: sdo.jai.vrt@gmail.com
चौंमू: sdo.jai.gov@gmail.com
चाकसू: sdo.jai.chk@gmail.com
बस्सी: sdo.jai.bas@gmail.com
दूदू: sdmdudu100@gmail.com

शादी समारोह पर प्रशासन करेगा सख्त मॉनिटरिंग
जिला प्रशासन अधिकारियों के मुताबिक कोविड नियमों के तहत सरकार ने विवाह समारोह में 100 से अधिक लोगों के शामिल नहीं होने की गाइडलाइन जारी की है। समारोह में भी सामाजिक दूरी बनाने के साथ सभी लोगों को मास्क पहनना जरूरी होगा। इसके बाद भी अगर कोई गाइडलाइन की पालना नहीं करता मिला तो उसके खिलाफ 25 हजार रुपए जुर्माने लगाया जाएगा। शादी समारोह में शहरभर में निगरानी के लिए प्रशासन ने इंसीडेंट कमाण्डर के रूप में 15 आरएएस अफसरों की टीम भी उतारी है। ये अफसर किसी भी मैरिज गार्डन में रेंडमली जाकर जांच कर सकते है।

इस साल है शादी के लिए 7 शुभ मुहूर्त
अधिकमास और चातुर्मास के कारण इस बार शादी और मांगलिक कार्यों का सीजन देरी से शुरू हुआ। मार्च में लॉकडाउन लगने के लगभग 8 माह बाद बुधवार से शहरों के मैरिज गार्डनों में रौनक नजर आएगी। 25 नवंबर को देवउठनी एकादशी है और पहला अबूझ सावा है। इस साल दिसंबर तक शादी के लिए 7 शुभ मुहूर्त है। नवंबर महीने में 25, 27 व 30 तारीख के सावे हैं। इसके बाद अगले माह 1, 7, 9, 11 दिसंबर को हैं।

