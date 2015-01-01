पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कॉम्पिटिटीव एग्जाम:एनटीए ने दिन में जारी किया जेईई मेन का ब्रोशर, शाम को हटाने से बनी संशय की स्थिति

  • फरवरी मेन की तारीखें तक घोषित कर चुका था एनटीए, नए ब्रोशर में भी बदलाव संभव नहीं

जेईई मेन का इंफॉर्मेशन ब्रोशर रिलीज होने पर एनटीए की एक बड़ी चूक सामने आई है। एजेंसी ने मंगलवार को जेईई मेन का इंफॉर्मेशन ब्रोशर रिलीज कर शाम को उसे हटा दिया, तब तक कई छात्र ब्रोशर डाउनलोड कर चुके थे। इससे छात्रों में असमंजस की स्थिति पैदा हो गई। पहले जारी ब्रोशर में बताया गया था कि 2021 में जेईई मेन चार बार होगा। इससे एडवांस्ड जून में शिफ्ट हो सकता था।

अब तक यह परीक्षा मई में होती आई है। ब्रोशर में मेन का पहला अटैम्प्ट 22 से 25 फरवरी तक तय था। ऑनलाइन फाॅर्म फिलिंग प्रक्रिया 15 दिसंबर से 15 जनवरी तक जारी रहने वाली थी। देर रात तक फॉर्म फिलिंग की प्रक्रिया शुरू नहीं हो पाई। वेबसाइट पर परीक्षा फरवरी, मार्च, अप्रैल और मई में होने की सूचना है। ब्रोशर में मेन के पेपर पैटर्न में भी बदलाव बताया गया था।

75 की जगह 90 सवाल आने वाले थे, लेकिन छात्रों को हल 75 सवाल ही करने थे। पेपर को तीन भागों में बांटा गया था। मैथ्स, फिजिक्स और कैमेस्ट्री में दो सेक्शन थे। पहले सेक्शन में 20 व दूसरे में दस सवाल हल करने थे। दूसरे सेक्शन में यह विकल्प था कि दस में से कोई भी पांच सवाल किए जा सकते थे। यह निर्णय सिलेबस कम करने की मांग को देखते हुए लिया गया है।

रिवाइज्ड ब्रोशर जारी होगा या यही रहेगा? इस पर उठे सवाल

बड़ा सवाल यह है कि क्या अब एनटीए नया ब्रोशर जारी करेगा या फिर इस ब्रोशर को ही रिलीज कर देगा। इससे पहले की परीक्षाओं में ऐसा कभी नहीं हुआ है कि एनटीए ने ब्रोशर को रिलीज करके हटा दिया है। सवाल यह है कि क्या एनटीए ने सभी तथ्यों को परखकर ब्रोशर जारी नहीं किया। इस एक चूक से लाखों छात्र व अभिभावक परेशान रहे।
प्रस्तावित फरवरी मेन का शेड्यूल

  • ऑनलाइन फॉर्म फिलिंग 15 दिसंबर से 15 जनवरी
  • फीस की आखिरी तारीख 16 जनवरी तक
  • फाॅर्म करेक्शन की अवधि 18 से 21 जनवरी
  • एडमिट कार्ड फरवरी के पहले सप्ताह में
  • एग्जाम 22 से 25 फरवरी
  • चैलेंजेस व रिजल्ट तारीख की घोषणा बाद में

पेपर क्षेत्रीय भाषाओं में संभव
इस साल जेईई मेन का पेपर हिंदी, अंग्रेजी के अलावा अन्य क्षेत्रीय भाषाओं में भी होगा। इसमें असमी, बंगाली, गुजराती, कन्नड, मराठी, मलयालम, ओडिया, पंजाबी, तमिल, तेलगु, उर्दू शामिल हैं। किसी भी सवाल पर संदेह होने पर उसका अंग्रेजी का वर्जन ही सही माना जाएगा।

