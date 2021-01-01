पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ब्यूरोक्रेसी:प्रदेश में समय पर आईएएस प्रमोशन में नहीं आया नंबर, ओवरएज हुए कई आरएएस

जयपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

राजस्थान में आरएएस से आईएएस में प्रमोशन की प्रक्रिया इतनी धीमी है कि तमाम अफसरों के नंबर ही नहीं आ पाते। कई अफसर नंबर आने से पहले ही ओवरएज हो जाते हैं, जिन्हें आरएएस सेवा से ही रिटायर होना पड़ता है। जबकि उत्तराखंड, छत्तीसगढ़ सहित कई राज्यों में 15 से 20 साल की सेवा देने के बाद ही राज्य प्रशासनिक सेवा के अफसरों का भारतीय प्रशासनिक सेवा में प्रमोशन हो जा रहा है। जबकि राजस्थान में 26 साल की सेवा पूरी करने के बाद भी नंबर नहीं आ पा रहा। नए साल 2021 में 1992 और 1994 बैच के 17 आरएएस से आईएएस बनेंगे, लेकिन इसी बैच के कई ऐसे अफसर है, जो ओवरएज हो चुके। ऐसे में उनका आईएएस में प्रमोशन में नहीं हो पाएगा। इसमें से 1992 बैच के आरएएस लेखराज, अर्जुन चौधरी, राजेंद्र प्रसाद शर्मा, मनोज कुमार सहित कई अफसर शामिल है। इसी तरह से 1994 बैच के जमील अहमद कुरैसी, सुनीश शर्मा है।

ये पति-पत्नी बनेंगे आईएएस
इकबाल खान और रश्मि शर्मा पति और पत्नी है। वे एक साथ ही आईएएस बनेंगे। आरएएस की सीनियरटी लिस्ट में पत्नी रश्मि शर्मा सीनियर है, जबकि इकबार खान जूनियर। दाेनाें ही 1994 बैच के आरएएस है।
अन्य सेवा से आईएएस में प्रमोशन का इंतजार

अन्य सेवा से आईएएस में प्रमोशन के लिए 20 अफसरों का इंटरव्यू हो चुका हैं, लेकिन केंद्रीय कार्मिक एवं प्रशिक्षण मंत्रालय की ओर से अभी तक नोटिफिकेशन जारी नहीं किया गया है। इंटरव्यू देने वाले आदेश का इंतजार कर रहे, जबकि विरोधी पूरी प्रक्रिया को अभी भी रोकने के लिए पूरी ताकत लगा रखी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपिता की मौत के बाद कर्ज लेकर लाए थे 80 रुपए की रील,आज इनके बनाए एक मास्टरपीस की कीमत एक करोड़ - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser