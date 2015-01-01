पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:मनोहरपुर-शाहपुरा टोल पर बूथों की संख्या 12 से बढ़कर होगी 26

जयपुर14 मिनिट पहले
  • वाहन चालकों को नहीं अब करना होगा इंतजार
  • बूथों को निर्माण पूरा, अब सिस्टम लगने ही बाकी

दिल्ली रोड पर मनोहरपुर-शाहपुरा में बने टोल प्लाजा पर वाहन चालकों को टोल बूथ पर भुगतान के लिए अब लाइन में इंतजार नहीं करना होगा। वाहन चालक कुछ मिनिट में ही निकल जाएंगे। उन्हें लाइन में लगने से निजात मिलेगी। इसके लिए टोल पर बूथों की संख्या में बढ़ोतरी की जा रही है।]

आने वाले दिनों में टोल पर बूथों की संख्या 12 से बढ़कर 26 हो जाएगी। वर्तमान में 12 टोल बूथ चालू हैं और 14 बूथ जमीन के अधिग्रहण के बाद तैयार हो चुके हैं। अब बस बूथों पर सिस्टम लगना बाकी है। जल्द ही एनएचएआई और कंपनी मिलकर बूथों पर सिस्टम लगाने की तैयार कर रही है। उम्मीद है जनवरी से पहले बूथ चालू हो जाएंगे।

यहां वाहनों की संख्या ज्यादा, टोल बूथों की कमी

एनएचएआई की ओर से आगरा, अजमेर रोड पर बने टोल प्लाजा पर भी बूथों की संख्या बढ़ानी थी, लेकिन बस्सी वाले टोल पर अभी जमीन का अधिग्रहण ही नहीं हुआ। अजमेर रोड पर ठिकरिया टोल प्लाजा पर बूथ बढ़ाने के लिए जमीन तो अधिग्रहण हो गई, लेकिन एनएचएआई और कंपनी के बीच टोल बूथ बनाने को लेकर विवाद चल रहा है। एनएचएआई का कहना है कि बूथों का निर्माण कंपनी को करना चाहिए, जबकि कंपनी का तर्क है कि बूथ बना कर एनएचएआई को देने चाहिए। कंपनी ने तो टोल ठेके पर ले रखा है।

हर दिन गुजरते हैं 35 हजार वाहन
मनोहरपुर-शाहपुरा टोल पर हर दिन करीब 35 हजार वाहनों का आना-जाना रहता है। इन वाहनों से करीब 51 लाख रुपए का राजस्व एनएचएआई और कंपनी को मिलता है। टोल पर वाहनों की क्षमता के हिसाब से बूथ नहीं होने पर वाहन चालकों को भुगतान के लिए लंबा इंतजार करना पड़ रहा है। यहां तक कई बार तो लंबी कतार लग जाती है। इससे यात्री परेशान होते हैं।

