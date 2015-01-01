पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नियुक्ति:दूसरी वर्षगांठ पर गहलोत सरकार ने प्रदेश में लगाए 1991 नये डॉक्टर्स, नियुक्ति के आदेश जारी

जयपुर39 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
इससे पहले सरकार ने इसी साल 735 चिकित्सकों की भर्ती की थी।

राजस्थान की गहलोत सरकार ने अपनी दो साल की वर्षगांठ के मौके पर 1991 डॉक्टर्स को नियुक्ति का तोहफा दिया हैं। सरकार ने आज 2 हजार में से 1991 चिकित्सकों की नियुक्ति के आदेश जारी किए हैं। इन डॉक्टर्स के आने से प्रदेश के विभिन्न अस्पतालों में जहां डॉक्टर्स की कमी के कारण मरीजों को परेशानी होती है, वहां इनकी सेवाओं का लाभ मिलेगा।

चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग से मिली रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक इससे पूर्व इसी साल 735 चिकित्सकों को नियुक्ति दी गई थी। आज जिन डॉक्टर्स की नियुक्ति हुई हैं, उसमें 250 ऐसे है, जो पीजी किए हुए हैं। इनको तहसील मुख्यालय पर छोटे शहरों में बने सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य भवनों में सेवाओं देने के लिए नियुक्त किया जाएगा। जबकि एमबीबीएस किए हुए डॉक्टर्स को शहरी व ग्रामीण इलाकों में बने प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्रों (पीएचसी) में लगाया जाएगा।

9 डॉक्टर्स की नियुक्ति अटकी
चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग से मिली जानकारी के मुताबिक 2000 डॉक्टर्स की भर्ती में से 9 डॉक्टर्स की भर्ती फिलहाल अटक गई हैं। इसमें एक डॉक्टर का प्रकरण न्यायालय में विचाराधीन है, जबकि 8 चिकित्सकों के प्रमाण पत्रों का प्रमाणीकरण का काम अटका है, जिसे जल्द पूरा किया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंचीफ जस्टिस ने कहा- किसान विरोध का तरीका बदलें और सरकार कृषि कानूनों को होल्ड करने के बारे में सोचे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें