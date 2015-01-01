पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिक्षा विभाग का बड़ा फैसला:पहली से बारहवीं तक के डेढ़ करोड़ विद्यार्थियों को देनी होगी परीक्षा, बिना परीक्षा नहीं होंगे प्रमोट

जयपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शिक्षा विभाग ने सरकारी स्कूलों के विद्यार्थियों के लिए तो आओ घर में सीखें अभियान भी शुरू कर दिया है
  • कोरोनाकाल में शिक्षा विभाग का बड़ा निर्णय, अभिभावकों की जिम्मेदारी बढ़ी
  • 1.10 लाख स्कूलों के 1.50 करोड विद्यार्थियों पर पड़ेगा असर

कोरोना के कारण स्कूल नहीं खुलने से पढ़ाई को लेकर लापरवाही बरत रहे बच्चों को अब गंभीर हो जाना चाहिए। क्योंकि सरकार ने स्पष्ट कर दिया है कि इस साल सभी कक्षाओं की परीक्षा होगी। बिना परीक्षा प्रमोट नहीं किया जाएगा। शिक्षा विभाग के निर्णय के बाद अब अभिभावकों की भी जिम्मेदारी बढ़ गई है।

घर पर बच्चों को परीक्षा की उसी तरह से तैयारी कराएं, जिस तरह से वे कोरोनाकाल से पहले कराते थे। इस निर्णय से लगता है कि इस साल जीरो सेशन होने की संभावना नहीं है। शिक्षा विभाग ने पिछले दिनों एक आदेश जारी कर कहा था कि कक्षा 1 से 9 तक और 11वीं के विद्यार्थियों को बिना परीक्षा क्रमोन्नत नहीं किया जाएगा।

इन कक्षाओं के अलावा दसवीं और 12वीं की बोर्ड परीक्षा होगी। यानी पहली से बारहवीं तक सभी कक्षाओं की इस सत्र में परीक्षा होगी। शिक्षा विभाग ने सरकारी स्कूलों के विद्यार्थियों के लिए तो आओ घर में सीखें अभियान भी शुरू कर दिया है।

जिसमें बच्चों को स्पष्ट निर्देश है कि उन्हें विभाग की ओर से भेजे जाने वाले वीडियो को देखना होगा। साथ ही वीडियो के आधार पर तैयार कार्यपुस्तिकाओं को भी स्कूल से प्राप्त कर उन्हें पूर्ण कर अपने अध्यापक को जमा कराएं।

वीडियो नहीं तो किताबों से करें पढ़ाई - सरकारी स्कूलों में बड़ी संख्या में ऐसे विद्यार्थी है जिनके पास ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई के साधन नहीं है। इन विद्यार्थियों की पढ़ाई को लेकर शिक्षा विभाग ने स्पष्ट निर्देश दिया है कि जिन बच्चों के पास वीडियो नहीं पहुंच पा रहा है, या वे शिक्षा वाणी से पढ़ाई नहीं कर पा रहे हैं। ऐसे विद्यार्थी किताबों से अपना अध्ययन जारी रखे। ताकि परीक्षा के समय कोई परेशानी नहीं आए।

मूल्यांकन जरुरी, तभी बच्चे पढ़ाई के प्रति रह पाएंगे गंभीर
विद्यार्थियों को अगर परीक्षा की चिंता नहीं रहेगी तो वे परीक्षा के प्रति गंभीर नहीं रह पाएंगे। इसलिए परीक्षा बेहद जरुरी है। शिक्षा विभाग का परीक्षा लेने और बिना परीक्षा प्रमोट नहीं करने का निर्णय सराहनीय है। इससे विद्यार्थी घर पर पढ़ाई कर सकेंगे। साथ ही अभिभावकों की भी जिम्मेदारी बढ़ गई है कि वे घर पर बच्चों की पढ़ाई का पूरा ध्यान रखे। उन्हें पढ़ाई के लिए पर्याप्त संसाधन, किताबें, स्टेशनरी उपलब्ध कराएं। - विजय उपाध्याय, रिटायर व्याख्याता

1.10 लाख स्कूलों के 1.50 करोड विद्यार्थियों पर पड़ेगा असर - सरकार के इस निर्णय से प्रदेश के 65 हजार सरकारी स्कूलों में पढ़ने वाले 80 लाख विद्यार्थियों और शिविरा पंचांग के अनुसार संचालित व राजस्थान बोर्ड से संबद्धता प्राप्त 45 हजार निजी स्कूलों के करीब 70 लाख विद्यार्थी प्रभावित होंगे। इन विद्यार्थियों को परीक्षा देनी होगी और चालू सत्र में बिना परीक्षा प्रमोट नहीं हो सकेंगे।

^विद्यार्थियों के अध्ययन को निरंतन बनाए रखने के लिए शिक्षा विभाग ने नई पहल की है। उनको लिए आओ घर में सीखें अभियान शुरू किया गया है, ताकि बच्चे घर बैठे पढ़ाई सुचारू रख सके। विद्यार्थियों की परीक्षा ली जाएगी। कक्षा 1 से 9 और 11वीं के विद्यार्थियों को प्रमोट नहीं किया जाएगा।
- गोविंद सिंह डोटासरा, शिक्षामंत्री

