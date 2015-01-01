पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राष्ट्रीय खाद्य सुरक्षा योजना:एक लाख बेनामी लोग 5 साल में खा गए, 54 करोड़ का राशन का गेहूं

  • खाद्य सुरक्षा से जुड़े लोगों को भामाशाह स्वास्थ्य बीमा योजना का भी मिलता है लाभ
  • अयोग्य लोगों ने इलाज में 5 साल में लगभग 300 करोड़ रुपए का भुगतान उठाया

जिले में एक लाख बेनामी लोग पिछले 5 साल में राष्ट्रीय खाद्य सुरक्षा योजना का 54 करोड़ रुपए का राशन का गेहूं खा गए। इन बेनामी लोगों का पता तब चला जब वन नेशन वन राशन कार्ड योजना के तहत राष्ट्रीय खाद्य सुरक्षा में जुड़े परिवारों के सभी सदस्यों का आधार नंबर योजना में लिंक करना था। आधार नंबर को राष्ट्रीय खाद्य सुरक्षा में जोड़ने के लिए राशन का गेहूं लेने वाले परिवारों से सदस्यों से आधार कार्ड की फोटो कॉपी मांगी गई।

दो माह के बाद भी आधार कार्ड उपलब्ध नहीं करवाने के कारण जिले में एक लाख लोगों को खाद्य सुरक्षा योजना से हटा दिया गया। 80 हजार ग्रामीण और 20 हजार जयपुर शहरी क्षेत्र से हैं। अभी काम जारी है, 17 दिसंबर को सरकार को रिपोर्ट भेजनी है। राष्ट्रीय खाद्य सुरक्षा योजना के तहत 5 किलो अनाज हर माह प्रति व्यक्ति दिया जाता है। खाद्य सुरक्षा योजना में जुड़ने से भामाशाह कार्ड के तहत स्वास्थ्य बीमा योजना में 3 लाख रुपए तक का मुफ्त में इलाज का लाभ मिलता है।

इस तरह से खा गए 54 करोड़ का अनाज

सरकार किसानों से एमएसपी के तहत 18000 रुपए प्रति टन में गेहूं खरीद देती है। इस गेहूं को सरकार राष्ट्रीय खाद्य सुरक्षा योजना में जुड़े परिवारों को दो रुपए प्रति किलो के हिसाब से देती है। एक लाख लोगों ने हर महीने 5 किलो गेहूं प्रति व्यक्ति के हिसाब से 5 लाख किलो अर्थात 50 टन गेहूं उठाया, जो एक साल का 600 टन होता है। पांच साल में 30 हजार टन गेहूं बांटा गया, जिसकी कीमत 54 करोड़ रुपए होती हैं।

सरकार को पहुंचाया दोहरा नुकसान
राष्ट्रीय खाद्य सुरक्षा योजना में जिन लोगों को गेहूं मिलता था, उन्हें भामाशाह कार्ड से मिलने वाले स्वास्थ्य बीमा योजना का भी लाभ मिलता है। बीमा योजना के तहत 3 लाख रुपए तक का इलाज मुफ्त किया जाता है। स्वास्थ्य बीमा का लाभ लेने के लिए अयोग्य संपन्न परिवारों ने भी राष्ट्रीय खाद्य सुरक्षा योजना में अपना नाम जुड़वा लिया। ऐसा होने से सरकार का दोहरा नुकसान हुआ। अधिकारी दबी जुबान में स्वीकारते हैं कि सरकार ने गरीबों के राशन के गेहूं के साथ अयोग्य लोगों के इलाज के लिए लगभग 300 करोड़ रुपए से अधिक स्वास्थ्य बीमा का भुगतान किया है।
2013 से चल रही है योजना
राष्ट्रीय खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिनियम 2013 में पारित हुआ था। इसके बाद यह योजना पूर्ण रूप से 2015 से चालू हुई। इस योजना के तहत ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में 75 प्रतिशत और शहरी क्षेत्र में 50 प्रतिशत आबादी को रियायती दर पर खाद्यान्न उपलब्ध करवाने का प्रावधान है।

जयपुर जिला एक नजर में

  • कुल राशन कार्डधारी 19,22,445
  • राष्ट्रीय खाद्य सुरक्षा योजना में जयपुर शहर में 143,544 राशन कार्ड के 587,396 लोग जुड़े
  • जयपुर ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में 651,607 राशन कार्ड के 28,42,416 लोग लाभान्वित

^ वन नेशन वन राशन कार्ड के तहत राष्ट्रीय खाद्य सुरक्षा योजना में जुड़े सभी परिवारों के सदस्यों के आधार कार्ड नंबर को को योजना से लिंक किया जा रहा है। जिन सदस्यों के आधार नंबर नहीं मिले उनके नाम हटाए जा रहे हैं। जिले में अब तक करीब 1 लाख लोगों को चिन्हित कर नाम हटाए हैं। अभी यह कार्य जारी है।
- अंतर सिंह नेहरा, कलेक्टर

