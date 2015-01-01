पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मीटिंग:राष्ट्रीय प्रेरणा पुरस्कार के लिए राजस्थान से पहुंची एक लाख प्रविष्ठियां

जयपुर2 घंटे पहले
दिल्ली से अधिकारियों ने एक वीसी में कहा कि एनआईएफ द्वारा आयोजित राष्ट्रीय स्तर की प्रेरणा अवार्ड-मानक के लिए इस बार सबसे ज्यादा 1 लाख से ज्यादा प्रविष्टि राजस्थान से प्राप्त हुईं जो की उपलब्धि है। मुख्य सचिव निरंजन आर्य ने कहा कि राज्य सरकार की मंशा है कि राज्य के नव प्रवर्तनों को आगे बढ़ाया जाए। वे शुक्रवार को सचिवालय में वीडियो कान्फ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से राज्य नवाचार परिषद की प्रथम बैठक की अध्यक्षता कर रहे थे।

उन्होंने राज्य में कृषि के क्षेत्र में हो रहे नवाचार की सराहना करते हुए कहा कि हमें स्वास्थ्य, कृषि, शिक्षा, पशुपालन, विज्ञान एवं प्रौद्योगिकी, कला व हस्तशिल्प एवं अन्य क्षेत्रों में भी होने वाले नवाचारों को बढावा देने के लिए रोड मेप तैयार करना चाहिए। उन्होंने जिला स्तर पर प्रौद्योगिकी एवं इनोवेशन इन्कयूबेशन केन्द्र स्थापित कर नवाचार के कार्यक्रमों को जिला कलक्टर के माध्यम से आयोजित कराने के निर्देश दिए। इस अवसर पर विज्ञान और प्रौद्योगिकी विभाग के शासन सचिव कैलाश चन्द्र वर्मा ने प्रस्तुतीकरण में बताया कि स्टेट इनोवेशन कांउसिल का गठन विज्ञान और प्रौद्योगिकी विभाग के प्रशासनिक नियंत्रण के अधीन किया गया है।

जिससे राज्य में ग्रास रूट नवाचार सहित सभी स्तर पर नवाचार को आगे बढ़ाया जा सकें। स्टेट इनोवेशन कांउसिल राष्ट्रीय नवाचार फाउंडेशन (एनआईएफ) की सहायता से राज्य के इनोवेशन को आर्थिक एवं तकनीकी सहायता उपलब्ध कराता है। उन्होंने कहा कि राज्य के नव प्रवर्तकों को उनके नवाचार के लिए एनआईएफ द्वारा आयोजित द्विवार्षिक प्रतियोगिताओं में भी विभिन्न श्रेणियों में पुरस्कार प्राप्त हुए हैं, जिसमें सीकर के जगदीश प्रसाद पारीक को 2019 का एवं सुंडाराम वर्मा को 2020 का कृषि के क्षेत्र में महत्वपूर्ण योगदान के लिए ‘‘पद्मश्री पुरस्कार’’ से सम्मानित किया गया है।

राष्ट्रीय नव प्रर्वतन प्रतिष्ठान (एनआईएफ) के निदेशक डॉ. विपिन शर्मा ने बताया कि एनआईएफ की नीति पर बात की और कहा कि राजस्थान से संबंधित नवाचार इस वर्ष लगभग ग्यारह हजार शामिल हुए हैं और राज्य की कुल 41 तकनीक को राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर पुरस्कृत किया गया है। राज्य में सेब, सरसों, गाजर, प्याज, गोभी चना आदि की उन्नत किस्म को राष्ट्रीय एवं अन्तर्राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर पहचान मिली है।

राष्ट्रपति भवन में ठहरने से संबंधित रेजिडेंस इनोवेशन कार्यक्रमों में भी राजस्थान के लोग अग्रसर रहते है। उन्होंने एनआईएफ द्वारा आयोजित राष्ट्रीय स्तर की प्रेरणा अवार्ड-मानक के बारे में भी जानकारी दी। इस बार सबसे ज्यादा लगभग 1 लाख से ज्यादा प्रविष्टि राजस्थान से प्राप्त हुई जो की एक बड़ी उपलब्धि है।

उन्होंने अन्य राज्यों में हो रहे नवाचरों के बारे में भी जानकारी दी। उन्होंने कहा कि जो नवाचार हो रहे है उनके मूल विज्ञान को समझकर प्रचार-प्रसार करने की आवश्यकता है जिससे अधिक से अधिक लोगों को लाभ मिल सके।

