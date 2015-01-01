पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Jaipur
  • Only 6 Teams For Quality Control And Checking Of 50 Mega Projects And 300 Big Drinking Water Schemes In Water Supply Department

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पेयजल प्रोजेक्ट की मॉनिटरिंग:जलदाय विभाग में 50 मेगा प्रोजेक्ट व 300 बड़ी पेयजल स्कीम की क्वालिटी कंट्रोल व चैकिंग को केवल 6 टीम

जयपुर7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जलदाय विभाग में 50 मेगा पेयजल प्रोजेक्ट व 300 से ज्यादा बड़ी पेयजल स्कीम का काम चल रहा है। इन प्रोजेक्ट में नई पाइपलाइन डालने, पाइप की क्वालिटी, ट्रीटमेंट व फिल्टर प्लांट लगाने, पंप हाउस व टंकियां की क्वालिटी जांच के लिए प्रदेश में केवल छह टीम है। यह टीम एक साल में केवल 100 सैंपल ही उठा पाती है।

विभाग की क्वालिटी कंट्रोल विंग में 7 इंजीनियरों की 3 टीम व विजिलेंस विंग में 6 इंजीनियरों की तीन टीम काम कर रही है। यह टीम भी मुख्यमंत्री, जलदाय मंत्री, प्रमुख सचिव या चीफ इंजीनियर के स्तर पर शिकायत पर निर्देश मिलने पर ही जांच करती है। विभाग में पाइपलाइन सहित अन्य सैंपल व क्वालिटी की जांच क्वालिटी कंट्रोल विंग व विजिलेंस विंग करती है, लेकिन इन दोनों विंग के पास केवल रिपोर्ट देने का अधिकार ही है।

कार्रवाई केवल संबंधित एडिशनल चीफ इंजीनियर व चीफ इंजीनियर ही कर सकते है। ऐसे में ज्यादातर मामले पेडिंग पड़े है। पेयजल प्रोजेक्ट व स्कीम में पाइपलाइन, पंप हाउस, स्वच्छ जलाशय व उच्च जलाशय, वाल्व और मेटेरियल की जांच के लिए बनी क्वालिटी कंट्रोल विंग व विजिलेंस विंग के इंजीनियरों ने दो साल में 157 सैंपल जांच की।

इसमें से 13 सैंपल फेल भी हो गए। लेकिन जिम्मेदार कंपनियों पर ब्लैकलिस्ट व इंजीनियरों पर चार्जशीट की कार्रवाई नहीं की गई। जांच में पाइपलाइन की गहराई 400 जगह कम मिली, इसके बावजूद कॉन्ट्रेक्टर कंपनी व लापरवाही करने वाले इंजीनियरों के खिलाफ कोई एक्शन नहीं हुआ।
^क्वालिटी कंट्रोल विंग व विजिलेंस टीम को अब रीजन स्तर पर गठित करने के प्रयास हो रहे है, ताकि पेयजल स्कीम व प्रोजेक्ट के काम की लगातार मॉनिटरिंग व जांच हो सके।

-संदीप शर्मा, चीफ इंजीनियर (प्रशासन) जलदाय विभाग

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंभारत-पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर पर 150 मीटर लंबी सुरंग मिली, नगरोटा में मारे गए आतंकी इसी से आए थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें