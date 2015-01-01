पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आदेश:वेतन कटौती अब स्वैच्छिक, 25 फीसदी नकद बोनस देने के आदेश जारी हुए

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • आहरण वितरण अधिकारी को लिखित में देनी होगी कटौती नहीं करवाने की सूचना

कोरोना फंड को लेकर कर्मचारियों की वेतन कटौती अब स्वैच्छिक कर दी गई है। मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत के ऐलान के बाद वित्त विभाग ने मंगलवार को इसके आदेश जारी कर दिए। आदेश में कहा गया है कि जो कर्मचारी अपने वेतन से कटौती नहीं करवाना चाहते हैं उन्हें संबंधित आहरण वितरण अधिकारी को इस बारे में लिखित सूचना देनी होगी।

यह आदेश नवंबर माह के वेतन से लागू होगा जो दिसंबर से दिया जाएगा। गौरतलब है, वित्त विभाग ने सितंबर 2020 में कर्मचारियों के वेतन से कोविड फंड के लिए आवश्यक वेतन कटौती के आदेश जारी किए थे लेकिन इसमें पुलिस व मेडिकल विभाग से जुड़े कर्मचारियों को अलग रखा गया था।

उधर, सीएम गहलोत की घोषणा के बाद वित्त विभाग ने मंगलवार को सरकारी कर्मचारियों के लिए बोनस के आदेश जारी कर दिये। आदेश के अनुसार कर्मचारियों को 30 दिन के वेतन के समान अधिकतम 6774 रुपए बोनस मिलेंगे, जिसमें 1693 रुपए अभी मिल जाएंगे और बाकी 5080 रुपए जीपीएफ या उसके समान खाते में जमा कराए जाएंगे।

वित्त विभाग की ओर से जारी आदेश के अनुसार एक जनवरी 2004 से पहले सेवा में आए कर्मचारियों को 25 प्रतिशत राशि अभी और 75 प्रतिशत राशि जीपीएफ खाते में जमा की जाएगी, जबकि इसके बाद आए कर्मचारियों को 25 प्रतिशत राशि तो अभी दे दी जाएगी और शेष 75 प्रतिशत राशि जमा करने के लिए जीपीएफ जैसी नई योजना लाई जाएगी।

