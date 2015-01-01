पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Jaipur
  • Our 16 Districts, Which Are Not Able To Cope With Coronation, Recovery Rate Is Less Than The National Average In Half The Districts Including Jaipur Jodhpur

कोरोनाघात जारी है:कोरोनाघात से नहीं संभल पा रहे हमारे 16 जिले, जयपुर-जोधपुर सहित आधे जिलों में रिकवरी रेट राष्ट्रीय औसत से भी कम

जयपुर39 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
राजस्थान में 1797 रोगी, कुल 2.07 लाख पार

प्रदेश में काेराेनाघात जारी है। शुक्रवार काे 1797 नए रोगी मिले जबकि 11 राेगियाें की माैत हाे गई। इसी के साथ कुल संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा 2,07,597 हो गया है। वहीं मरने वालों की संख्या भी 1966 पहुंच चुकी है। प्रदेश के 33 में से 16 जिले ऐसे हैं, जिनमें मरीज इतनी धीमी गति से मरीज ठीक हो रहे हैं कि उनका रिकवरी रेट देश के औसत से भी 8% तक कम हो गया है।

शुक्रवार तक देश की रिकवरी रेट 92.3% थी, जबकि इन 16 में से 6 में तो 90% रोगी भी ठीक नहीं हुए हैं। ये जिले त्योहारी सीजन पर प्रदेश के लिए बड़ा खतरा बन सकते हैं। क्योंकि इनमें एक्टिव केस भी लगातार बढ़ रहे हैं।

देश में 92.32% रोगी ठीक हो चुके, लेकिन प्रदेश के 6 जिलाें में 90% भी रिकवर नहीं हुए
देश में 92.32% रोगी ठीक हो चुके, लेकिन प्रदेश के 6 जिलाें में 90% भी रिकवर नहीं हुए
  • सर्वाधिक खतरा जयपुर और जोधपुर को है। जयपुर की रिकवरी रेट अब भी 85.9 और जोधपुर की 86.2 प्रतिशत ही है, जो देश के औसत रिकवरी से भी 7 प्रतिशत तक कम है।
  • राजस्थान की कुल रिकवरी 91.21 प्रतिशत हो चुकी है, लेकिन ये 16 जिलों के आंकड़े सुखद नहीं हैं। प्रदेश में अब तक कुल 189354 रोगी ठीक हो चुके हैं।

इन 16 जिलों में 11 हजार एक्टिव रोगी
प्रदेश में कुल 16277 एक्टिव रोगी हैं, लेकिन इसके 67 प्रतिशत यानी 11 हजार इन्हीं 16 जिलों में हैं। बाकी 17 जिलों में भर्ती रोगी 33 प्रतिशत ही हैं। जयपुर में 4610, जोधपुर में 4027, सीकर में 566, झुंझुनूं में 270, सिरोही में 174, चित्तौड़ में 171, हनुमानगढ़ में 175, टोंक में 131, दौसा में 209, बारां में 106, बूंदी में 126, जैसलमेर में 163, करौली में 91 और सवाईमाधोपुर में 95 एक्टिव रोगी हैं।

विधायक दिलावर और हेमाराम को भी कोरोना

कोटा के रामगंजमंडी से भाजपा के विधायक मदन दिलावर, बाड़मेर के गुढ़ामालानी से कांग्रेस विधायक हेमराम चौधरी को भी कोरोना हो गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें