पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

वन विभाग:बाघ-इंसानों के संघर्ष को कम करने का हमारा फॉर्मूला देशभर में चर्चित

जयपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जंगलों के आसपास की जमीनें और यहां की आबादी का वन और वन्यजीवों के साथ तालमेल बिठाना हमेशा से चैलेंज रहा है। शहर के एक वाइल्ड लाइफर इस चैलेंज पर पार पाने की दिशा में जो पहल किए हुए हैं, वो देशभर के जंगलों के लिए मिसाल बन गया है। ये शख्स राजस्थान स्टेट वाइल्ड लाइफ बोर्ड के मेंबर सुनील मेहता हैं।

इनके कोई चार साल से किए जा रहे ये प्रयास महाराष्ट्र के ताडोबा (अलीजंजा) टाइगर रिजर्व और उमरेड करहांडला (गोठन गांव) वाइल्ड लाइफ सेंचुरी के आसपास न केवल ‘मेन-एनिमल कॉन्फ्लिक्ट’ को रोकने का जादुई प्रयास साबित हो रहे हैं, बल्कि जंगलों के आसपास लोगों को यहीं पर रोजगार और भविष्य का सपना दिखा रहे हैं।

इनके इन प्रयासों को देखने के लिए मध्यप्रदेश के सीनियर वन मंत्री डॉ. कुंवर विजय शाह, प्रमुख सचिव, सीईओ ईको टूरिज्म बोर्ड, चीफ वाइल्ड लाइफ वार्डन सहित कान्हा-बांधवगढ़-पेंच के फील्ड डायरेक्टर वाली 14 सदस्यीय वन विभाग की टीम शनिवार-रविवार को पहुंचे हैं।

इस बात इस मायने में खास हो जाती है कि मध्यप्रदेश के जंगलों का मैनेजमेंट देशभर में अव्वल मान फॉलो किया जाता रहा है। दूसरी ओर गांव की जमीनों को जंगल के लिए गोद लेकर लोगों और वन्यजीव दोनों के लिए उपयोगी बनाने का चैलेंज राजस्थान के भी सामने है। लेकिन यहीं पर इस फार्मूले पर काम नहीं हो रहा।
मेरे अनुभव और काम प्रदेश में आएं तो खुशी होगी
^महाराष्ट्र में किसानों को भरोसे में लिया, उनको भविष्य के लिए दिखाए सपने सच होने लगे तो भरोसा जन्मा। यही बात अब मध्यप्रदेश को भाई है। उन्होंने सहयोग को आमंत्रित किया है। राजस्थान में वन विभाग और सरकार लोगों और बाघों की खातिर अनुभव काम लेती है तो हमेशा तत्पर हूं।
-सुनील मेहता, सदस्य, स्टेट वाइल्ड लाइफ बोर्ड

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, वही खेलते चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें