हैल्थ वर्करों की सेहत भी गड़बड़:1 लाख की जांच में से 5500 के बीपी व शुगर की दिक्कत

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
प्रदेश के सब सेन्टर से लेकर जिला अस्पतालों में काम करने वाले हैल्थ वर्कर में आशा सहयोगिनी, सफाई कर्मचारी, एएनएम, नर्स, लैब टेक्नीशियन, फार्मासिस्ट, मेडिकल ऑफिसर तथा नेशनल हैल्थ मिशन का एक लाख में से 5500 की सेहत गड़बड़ मिली है। जांच के दौरान ब्लड प्रेशर, शुगर व अन्य दिक्कत मिली है।

इसके अलावा आंगनबाड़ी सहायिका, कार्यकर्ता की नॉन कम्युनिकेबल डिजीज (एनसीडी) की जांच की गई है। यह खुलासा चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से 2 अक्टूबर से 23 अक्टूबर तक ‘फिट हैल्थ वर्कर अभियान’ के तहत कोरोनाकाल में एक लाख हैल्थ वर्करों की स्क्रीनिंग में हुआ है। स्टेट प्रोगाम ऑफिसर (एनसीडी) के अरुण वशिष्ठ का कहना है कि फिट रहने वाले कर्मचारियों को ब्लॉक व जिला स्तर पर प्रमाण पत्र दिया जाएगा।

जिन हैल्थ वर्करों के किसी तरह की बीमारी पायी गई है। उसकी स्टेट लेवल पर किए जा रहे ट्रीटमेंट पर मॉनिटरिंग की जा रही है। विशेषज्ञों का कहना है कि हैल्थ वर्करों को चिंता और तनाव से मुक्त होकर काम करना चाहिए। विशेषकर कोरोना महामारी में हर तरह से अलर्ट रहना है।

^ अभियान के करीबन एक लाख हैल्थ वर्करों की ब्लड, यूरीन के साथ सामान्य जांच कर सेहत का पता लगाया गया है। जिससे समय रहते इलाज मिल सकें। फिट रहने वाले स्टाफ को जिला स्तर पर अवार्ड तथा सर्टिफिकेट दिया जाएगा।
-डॉ.के.के.शर्मा, निदेशक (जन स्वास्थ्य)

