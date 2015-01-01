पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

2 लाख बार हार चुका कोरोना:राजस्थान में कुल 2,21,471 मरीजो में से 2,01,770 ठीक हो चुके हैं, दिवाली बाद 2.25 लाख पार हो जाएंगे मरीज

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
राजस्थान में कोरोना दो लाख से ज्यादा बार हार चुका है। अब तक कुल 2,21,471 संक्रमितों में से 2,01,770 ठीक हो चुके हैं। कुल रिकवरी रेट 91.10 प्रतिशत है। नए रिकवर 1827 हुए और नए केस 2144 मिले। हालांकि, पांच जिलों में अब भी त्योहार पर खतरा बना हुआ है। जयपुर, जोधपुर, बीकानेर, अजमेर अलवर जैसे जिलों के रोगी ही शेष 28 जिलों से ज्यादा हैं। शुक्रवार को 57 प्रतिशत से अधिक रोगी इन्हीं 5 जगहों से मिले। बाकी 28 जिलों में 42 प्रतिशत ही मिले।

दिवाली के दिन प्रदेश में सैंपलिंग की संख्या 40 लाख पार चली जाएगी, लेकिन अब भी प्रदेश में 21000 सैंपल प्रतिदिन की गति चल रही है। यूपी, बिहार, कर्नाटक जैसे राज्य 1.5 लाख से अधिक सैंपल प्रतिदिन ले रहे हैं। शुक्रवार को 12 जिलों में 12 मौतें हुईं। नई मौतें उदयपुर, सीकर, कोटा, नागौर, पाली, जोधपुर, झुंझुनूं, जयपुर, श्रीगंगानगर, बीकानेर, अलवर और अजमेर में हुईं। भर्ती रोगी भी बढ़कर 17657 तक पहुंच गए हैं। दिवाली पर एक्टिव रोगियों का प्रतिशत 8 होने जा रहा है, जो प्रदेश के लिए बड़ी चिंता है।

कोरोना से डरिए नहीं, लड़िए, क्योंकि शुरुआती एक लाख रोगी ठीक होने में 205 दिन लगे थे और आखिर एक लाख रोगी सिर्फ 51 दिन में ही स्वस्थ

तिथि कुल रिकवर प्रति 25 हजार ठीक
25 जुलाई 25306 145 दिन
20 अगस्त 51190 31 दिन
7 सितंबर 76427 18 दिन
23 सितंबर 100365 16 दिन
6 अक्टूबर 125448 13 दिन
18 अक्टूबर 150379 12 दिन
29 अक्टूबर 175977 11 दिन
13 नवंबर 201770 15 दिन

धीमी पड़ी रिकवरी : प्रदेश में सितंबर के अंतिम सप्ताह में और अक्टूबर में 25 हजार लोग 11 से 13 दिन में ठीक हो रहे थे। नवंबर में यह गति काफी धीमी पड़ गई है। नवंबर में 25 हजार रोगियों को ठीक होने में 15 दिन का समय लग रहा है।
ऐसे रिकवरी हुई डबल : पहले 25 हजार ठीक होने के बाद 50 हजार रोगी ठीक होने में 31 दिन लगे थे। फिर इसके डबल 1 लाख ठीक होने में 44 दिन का समय लगा। 1 लाख से 2 लाख तक दोगुने रिकवर होने में 51 दिन का समय लगा।

चिंता का कारण; दिवाली बाद 2.25 लाख पार हो जाएंगे मरीज

प्रदेश में जिस गति से रोगी बढ़ रहे हैं। दिवाली बाद 2.25 लाख पार हो जाएंगे। अभी 221471 रोगी हैं। 2150 के औसत से ही अगले दो दिन में रोगी 2.26 लाख के करीब पहुंच सकते हैं।

