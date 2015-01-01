पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा:दूसरे दिन 4.16 लाख से ज्यादा अभ्यर्थियों ने दिया एग्जाम

जयपुर6 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जयपुर स्थित एक परीक्षा सेंटर में प्रवेश के लिए लाइन में खड़े अभ्यर्थी।

प्रदेश में कांस्टेबल की भर्ती के चल रही परीक्षा के दूसरे दिन शनिवार को 4 लाख 16 हजार 89 अभ्यर्थियों ने एग्जाम दिया। दो पारियों में हुए इस एग्जाम में 71 प्रतिशत अभ्यर्थियों की उपस्थिति रही। अब रविवार को आखिरी दो चरणों में परीक्षा होगी।

महानिदेशक पुलिस एम एल लाठर ने बताया कि कांस्टेबल के कुल 5 हजार 438 पदों के लिए यह एग्जाम हो रहे है। इसके लिए 17 लाख 61 हजार 760 आवेदन आए। इन अभ्यर्थियों की परीक्षा तीन दिन 6 पारियों में करवाई जा रही है। इसके तहत आज दूसरे दिन दोनो पारियों की परीक्षा में कुल 5 लाख 87 हजार 246 अभ्यर्थियों को बैठना था, जिसमें से 4 लाख 16 हजार 89 अभ्यर्थी यानी 71 प्रतिशत उपस्थित हुए। उन्होने बताया कि इससे 5 नवंबर को हुई दो पारियों की परीक्षा में 4लाख 3 हजार 570 अभ्यर्थियों ने यानी 68.72 प्रतिशत अभ्यर्थियों ने परीक्षा में भाग लिया था। उन्होने बताया कि रविवार को परीक्षा का आखिरी दिन है और इसको लेकर हमने सभी तैयारियां पूरी कर ली है।

कोरोना पॉजीटिव भी पहुंचे एग्जाम देने
अतिरिक्त महानिदेशक पुलिस भर्ती एवं प्रशिक्षण गोविंद गुप्ता ने बताया कि परीक्षा में 7 अभ्यर्थी ऐसे थे, जो कोरोना पॉजीटिव थे, जबकि तीन में कोरोना के लक्षण दिख रहे थे। ऐसे अभ्यर्थियों के लिए एग्जाम सेंटर पर अलग से व्यवस्था कर उन्हे परीक्षा देने दी। ताकि वे परीक्षा देने से वंचित न रह जाए। उन्होंने बताया कि शनिवार को हुई दो पारियों में से पहली पारी में 69.69 प्रतिशत, जबकि दूसरी पारी में 72.01 प्रतिशत अभ्यर्थी उपस्थित रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकोरोना से ठीक हुए बच्चों में दोबारा इन्फेक्शन का खतरा कम, लेकिन संक्रमित के संपर्क में आने पर दोगुना रिस्क - ज़रुरत की खबर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें