पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ओवैसी की राजस्थान एंट्री से सियासत गर्म:बीजेपी-पीएम मोदी के एजेंट हैं ओवैसी, उनके कहने पर चुनाव लड़ते हैं : जाेशी

जयपुर38 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सरकारी मुख्य सचेतक महेश जोशी
  • राजस्थान में एआईएमआईएम प्रमुख ओवैसी की एंट्री की सुगबुगाहट के बीच कांग्रेस और भाजपा में बयानबाजी का दौर तेज
  • ओवैसी और कांग्रेस दोनों एक ही सिक्के के पहलू : अलका गुर्जर

असदुद्दीन ओवैसी की पार्टी एआईएमआईएम के अगले विधानसभा चुनाव में राजस्थान से उम्मीदवार उतारने की चर्चाओं से कांग्रेस नेताओं के बीच बेचैनी बढ़ गई है। इस बीच कांग्रेस नेताओं ने असदुद्दीन ओवैसी पर निशाना साधा है। सरकारी मुख्य सचेतक महेश जोशी ने असदुद्दीन ओवैसी को बीजेपी और पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी का एजेंट बताया है।

जोशी ने ओवैसी पर निशाना साधते हुए कहा कि वह बीजेपी के लिए काम कर रहे हैं। बीजेपी के कहने पर ही चुनाव लड़ते हैं। राजस्थान की जनता ओवैसी जैसे लोगों को नकारेगी। यहां उनके मंसूबे कामयाब नहीं होंगे। जाेशी ने कहा कि बीजेपी विधायकाें की खरीद- फराेख्त करके सरकार गिराने पर विश्वास रखती है। कई राज्याें में बीजेपी ऐसा कर चुकी है।

राजस्थान में भी ऐसे नाकाम मंसुबों पर बीजेपी काम कर चुकी है। बीजेपी हमेशा हिंदू - मुस्लिम काे लड़ाकर राजनीति करती है जबकि कांग्रेस देश तकी एकता और अखंड़ता पर काम करती है। इसी कड़ी में बीजेपी ने ओवैसी काे पनपाया है ताकि नफरत की आग और फैले।

ओवैसी और कांग्रेस दोनों एक ही सिक्के के पहलू : अलका गुर्जर

भाजपा राष्ट्रीय मंत्री अलका सिंह गुर्जर ने कहा कि ओवैसी और कांग्रेस दोनों एक ही सिक्के के पहलू है। दोनों की राजनीति तुष्टीकरण और मुस्लिम वोट बैंक पर टिकी है। कांग्रेस अपने वोट बैंक में हिस्सा बढ़ते देख बौखला गई है और इस तरह अनर्गल बयानबाजी कर रही है।

उन्होंने कहा कि तुष्टीकरण की राजनीति करने वाली कांग्रेस यह भी समझ ले कि भारत की जनता जाति समुदाय से परे जाकर नरेंद्र मोदी की कार्यशैली से संतुष्ट है और बिहार के चुनाव परिणामों और विभिन्न राज्यों के उपचुनावों के परिणामों ने मोदी सरकार के समय समय पर उठाए कदमों की इस जन स्वीकार्यता पर मोहर लगाकर अपना रुख स्पष्ट कर दिया है।

राजस्थान में कांग्रेसी बयानवीर चाहे मुख्यमंत्री गहलोत हो या मुख्य सचेतक महेश जोशी सहित कोई और हो वह यह समझ ले कि खोखली बयानबाजी और कांग्रेस सरकार द्वारा जनता की हो रही अवहेलना सभी की समझ में आ चुकी है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें