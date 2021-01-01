पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नगर निकाय चुनाव:पाैने दाे हजार वार्डों में 350 वाेट लाने वाले बन जाएंगे पार्षद

जयपुर2 घंटे पहलेलेखक: हर्ष खटाना
  • 50 सदस्यों का हो चुका है निर्विरोध निर्वाचन, अब 2985 वार्डों के लिए कांग्रेस-भाजपा सहित अन्य प्रत्याशियों ने झौंकी ताकत

प्रदेश के 20 जिलाें में हाेने वाले 2985 वार्डाें के निकाय चुनावाें में पाैने दाे हजार वार्डाे में 250 से 350 वाेट लाने वाला प्रत्याशी ही पार्षद बन जाएगा। इनमें से करीब 300 वार्ड ऐसे है, जहां पर करीब 150 वाेट लाने वाला प्रत्याशी ही जीत जाएगा। नए परिसीमन के बाद इन निकायों में ये हालात बन गए है। अधिकांश वार्डों में पार्टी प्रत्याशी और निर्दलीय इन्हीं आंकडाें काे आधार पर तैयारियों में जुटे है। बीजेपी - कांग्रेस व अन्य पार्टियां भी जीतने के लिए कितने वाेटाें की दरकार रहेगी और प्रत्याशी कितने वाेट लाने में समर्थ है। इसी आधार पर टिकट दिए गए हैं।

ऐसे समझे वाेट गणित

राज्य निर्वाचन आयाेग के रिकार्ड अनुसार 2985 वार्डाें में करीब 30 लाख मतदाता रजिस्टर्ड है। ऐसे में प्रति वार्ड औसत मतदाता एक हजार से अधिक है। इन वार्डाें में परिसीमन के बाद करीब पाैने हजार वार्डाें का हाल ये है कि इनकी आबादी 300 से करीब एक हजार के बीच है। पिछले ट्रेंड के अनुसार मतदान प्रतिशत 70% के आसपास माना जाए जाएं ताे अधिकांश वार्डाे में 300 से 350 वाेट लाने वाले प्रत्याशी काे जीत नसीब हाेगी।
परिसीमन ऐसा: किसी वार्ड में पाैने 7 हजार ताे किसी में 132 मतदाता ही
वार्ड वाइज मतदाता सूचियाें में अजमेर के वार्डाें में पाैने सात हजार या पांच हजार के आसपास सदस्य है, वहीं केकड़ी के कई वार्डाें में 411 या 418 सदस्य है। इसी तरह सावर के कुछ वार्डाें में साढ़े तीन साै सदस्य है। कुशलगढ़ के कई वार्डाें में 300 से 350 सदस्य है। बूंदी इंद्रगढ़ में 132, 161 या 152 मतदाताओं के वार्ड है। इसी तरह तारानगर में एक वार्ड 277 का है। देवगढ़ में 323 से 363 वाेटराें के भी वार्ड है।
राजस्थान में नए परिसीमन के बाद आए परिणामों ने बढ़ाई बीजेपी की चिंता

दिसंबर-2020 में हुए निकाय चुनाव में बीजेपी काे हार का सामना करना पड़ा था। प्रदेश बीजेपी ने नए परिसीमन काे इसकी वजह बताते हुए केंद्रीय अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा काे रिपोर्ट सौंपी थी। जिसमें कहा है कि प्रदेश में कांग्रेस सरकार ने नए परिसीमन के तहत इस तरह से वार्डों का गठन कराया है, जिसमें अल्पसंख्यक समाज काे एक जगह करके छाेटे वार्ड बनाए गए हैं। वहीं बहुसंख्यकों के बड़े-बड़े वार्ड बनाए हैं।

इस वजह से पार्टी काे नुकसान हुआ है। बहरहाल प्रदेश संगठन की चिंताएं बढ़ी हुई है। प्रदेशाध्यक्ष सतीश पूनियां का दावा है कि कांग्रेस की ऐसी रणनीति के बावजूद बीजेपी काे अच्छा रेस्पॉन्स मिला है। कांग्रेस की इस तरह की रणनीति बीजेपी ने फेल कर दी है। कांग्रेस प्रदेशाध्यक्ष गोविंद सिंह डाेटासरा का कहना है कि बीजेपी काे दाेबारा निकाय चुनाव में करारी हार का सामना करना पड़ेगा।
इन जिलों में चुनाव
अजमेर, बांसवाड़ा, बीकानेर, भीलवाड़ा, बूंदी, प्रतापगढ़, चूरू, डूंगरपुर, हनुमानगढ़, जैसलमेर, जालाैर, झालवाड़ा, झुंझुनूं, पाली, नागाैर, राजसमंद, सीकर, टाेंक और उदयपुर शामिल है।

