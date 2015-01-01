पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एसीबी के ट्रेप में फंसा घूसखोर:जयपुर में 11 हजार रु. की रिश्वत लेता पटवारी गिरफ्तार, नामांतरण के एवज में मांगे थे रुपए

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
चौमूं में 11 हजार रुपए की रिश्वत लेते हुए एसीबी की गिरफ्त में आया पटवारी राजेंद्र मीणा।

भ्रष्टाचार निरोधक ब्यूरो (एसीबी) ने शुक्रवार को एक पटवारी को 11 हजार रुपए की रिश्वत लेते वक्त रंगे हाथ गिरफ्तार कर लिया। यह रिश्वत एक व्यक्ति से उनके कृषि भूमि का सीमा ज्ञान और नामांतरण खोलने की एवज में मांगी जा रही थी। ट्रेप की यह कार्रवाई जयपुर देहात के एडिशनल एसपी नरोत्तम वर्मा के निर्देशन में पुलिस इंस्पेक्टर नीरज भारद्वाज ने टीम के साथ की।

एएसपी नरोत्तम वर्मा के अनुसार गिरफ्तार आरोपी राजेंद्र मीणा है। वह चौमूं तहसील के नांगल भरड़ा पंचायत में पटवारी है। वह डोला का बास, कालाडेरा का है। फिलहाल राजेंद्र मीणा के पास चौमूं तहसील में ही अमरपुरा पंचायत क्षेत्र का अतिरिक्त चार्ज भी है। उसके खिलाफ एक स्थानीय व्यक्ति ने एसीबी में शिकायत दर्ज करवाई थी कि उनकी कृषि भूमि का सीमा ज्ञान करने के लिए पंचायत समिति में आवेदन किया था। इसकी एवज में पटवारी राजेंद्र मीणा ने 11 हजार रुपए की रिश्वत मांगी।

कागजी कार्रवाई के बहाने घूमता रहा, फिर पैदल ही परिवादी को अपने ऑफिस ले गया
शिकायत का सत्यापन होने पर एसीबी ने ट्रेप रचा। शुक्रवार को परिवादी चौमूं में तहसील कार्यालय पहुंचा। जहां पटवारी ने कागजी कार्रवाई करने के बहाने परिवादी को अपने साथ इधर उधर घुमाता रहा। फिर पैदल पैदल चौमूं थाने के पीछे एक सरकारी क्वार्टर में बना रखे अपने ऑफिस तक ले गया। वहां पटवारी राजेंद्र मीणा ने परिवादी से 11 हजार रुपए की रिश्वत ली। इन रुपयों को अपनी पेंट की जेब में रख लिया। तब इशारा मिलने पर पुलिस इंस्पेक्टर नीरज भारद्वाज की टीम ने पटवारी राजेंद्र मीणा को धरदबोचा।

