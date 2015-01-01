पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Jaipur
  • Pharmacist Recruitment For 1736 Posts Without Examination Canceled After 2 Years, Examination Was On 20 December, 20 Thousand Applications Came

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

फार्मासिस्ट भर्ती परीक्षा रद्द:1736 पदों पर फार्मासिस्ट भर्ती बिना परीक्षा 2 साल बाद निरस्त, 20 दिसंबर को थी परीक्षा, 20 हजार आवेदन आए थे

जयपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
दो साल में दो बार आवेदन मांग लिए गए, इसके बावजूद परीक्षा नहीं हो पाई।
  • अगले महीने 27 दिसंबर को इस भर्ती के लिए परीक्षा आयोजित होनी थी
  • वजह- पद और भर्ती परीक्षा के नियम बदलेंगे

कोरोनाकाल में मेडिकल ऑफिसर भर्ती की तरह शुक्रवार को राज्य सरकार ने अचानक फार्मासिस्ट भर्ती भी निरस्त कर दी। दो साल पहले इस भर्ती की प्रक्रिया शुरू हुई थी। इसमें दो बार आवेदन तक मांग लिए गए थे। लंबे इंतजार के बाद अब डेढ़ महीने बाद 27 दिसंबर को इस भर्ती के लिए परीक्षा होनी थी।

मगर दीवाली से ठीक एक दिन पहले राज्य सरकार ने इसे निरस्त करने का आदेश दे दिया। इस भर्ती के लिए करीब 20 हजार अभ्यर्थियों ने आवेदन किया था। दरअसल, सरकार इस भर्ती के लिए पद बढ़ाने जा रही है, साथ ही इसके नियमों में भी बदलाव कर रही है, इसी वजह से यह फैसला लिया गया है।

राजस्थान कर्मचारी चयन बोर्ड की ओर से अगस्त 2018 में फार्मासिस्ट के 1736 पदों पर भर्ती के लिए आवेदन मांगे गए थे। इसके बाद इस साल जनवरी में ईडब्ल्यूएस और एमबीसी का बढ़ा हुआ आरक्षण लागू करने के बाद फिर आवेदन मांगे गए थे। यानी दो साल में दो बार आवेदन मांग लिए गए। इसके बावजूद परीक्षा नहीं हो पाई।

चयन बोर्ड ने पहले 19 अप्रैल को इस परीक्षा की तिथि घोषित की थी। लेकिन लॉकडाउन के कारण इसको स्थगित करना पड़ा। अब अगले महीने 27 दिसंबर को इस भर्ती के लिए परीक्षा आयोजित होनी थी। लेकिन इससे पहले ही शुक्रवार को चयन बोर्ड ने राज्य सरकार के निर्देश पर अपरिहार्य कारणों से फार्मासिस्ट सीधी भर्ती-2018 से संबंधित समस्त कार्रवाई निरस्त करने का आदेश जारी कर दिया।
7 साल से चल रहा है विवाद

  • 2013 में हुई फार्मासिस्ट भर्ती में परीक्षा नहीं हुई थी। मेरिट के आधार पर चयन हुआ था।
  • संविदा फार्मासिस्टों को अनुभव के बोनस अंकों का लाभ नहीं मिल रहा था। राजस्थान फार्मेसी काउंसिल सहित कई विधायकों ने सरकार को पत्र लिखा था- भर्ती मेरिट आधार पर हो, ना कि परीक्षा से। ताकि कोरोनाकाल में जल्दी फार्मासिस्ट उपलब्ध हो सकें।

नए नियमों से भर्ती की जाएगी

^फार्मासिस्ट भर्ती के नियमों में बदलाव किया जाएगा। इसलिए इसे निरस्त किया गया है। अब नए नियमों से भर्ती होगी। फार्मासिस्ट भर्ती -2018 के आवेदकों के संबंध में भी जल्दी ही निर्णय ले लिया जाएगा।
- सिद्धार्थ महाजन, सचिव, स्वास्थ्य विभाग
^राज्य सरकार के निर्देशों की पालना में फार्मासिस्ट भर्ती-2018 को निरस्त किया गया है। भर्ती पर आगे सरकार से जो निर्देश मिलेंगे। उसके आधार पर कार्यवाही करेंगे।
- डॉ. बीएल जाटावत, अध्यक्ष, चयन बोर्ड

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें