अव्यवस्था:सरकारी अस्पतालों के खिलाफ हाईकोर्ट में पीआईएल

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • कहा- जब सीजे को ही एसएमएस अस्पताल छोड़कर निजी अस्पताल जाना पड़ा तो फिर आमजन के हालात क्या होंगे

सरकारी अस्पतालों की दयनीय स्थिति अव्यवस्थाओं के खिलाफ पब्लिक अगेंस्ट करप्शन संस्था ने हाईकोर्ट में पीआईएल दायर चुनौती दी है। इसमें कहा है कि जब सीजे को ही अव्यवस्थाओं के कारण प्रदेश के सबसे पड़े सरकारी एसएमएस अस्पताल को छोड़कर इलाज के लिए निजी अस्पताल जाना पड़ा तो इससे गरीब लोगों की स्थिति क्या होगी उसका अनुमान लगाया जा सकता है।

साथ ही पीआईएल में हाईकोर्ट न्यायाधीश की देखरेख में उच्च स्तरीय कमेटी बनाने का आग्रह किया है जो सीजे को इलाज के दौरान हुई असुविधा की रिपोर्ट दे ताकि इसके जिम्मेदारों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई हो सके। पीआईएल में कहा कि एसएमएस अस्पताल प्रदेश का सबसे बड़ा अस्पताल है जहां पूरे प्रदेश से मरीज इलाज के लिए आते हैं।

लेकिन यहां के हालात भी सही नहीं हैं जिसके चलते सीजे के इलाज में लापरवाही बरती और उन्हें निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती होना पड़ा। इसके अलावा एसएमएस के आईसीयू में चूहे हैं और वेंटीलेटर भी सही नहीं है। ऐसे ही हालात पूरे प्रदेश के सरकारी अस्पतालों के हैं।

इस कारा आमजन को इलाज लेने के लिए निजी अस्पतालों में जाना पड़ रहा है। इसलिए प्रदेश के सरकारी अस्पतालों की जांच हाईकोर्ट जज की निगरानी में एक उच्च स्तरीय कमेटी से करवाई जाए।

