पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पुलिस के शिकंजे में जुआरी:घर पर ताशपत्ती से जुआ खेलते 22 को पकड़ा, 3.34 लाख रुपए की नकदी बरामद

जयपुर44 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जयपुर गलता गेट थाने में पकड़े गए जुआरी। पुलिस ने इनके पास से जुआ खेलने के लिए उपयोग में ली 3.34 लाख रुपए की नकदी बरामद की है। - Dainik Bhaskar
जयपुर गलता गेट थाने में पकड़े गए जुआरी। पुलिस ने इनके पास से जुआ खेलने के लिए उपयोग में ली 3.34 लाख रुपए की नकदी बरामद की है।

जयपुर की गलता गेट थाना पुलिस और जिला विशेष टीम (DST) ने मंगलवार को जयपुर-दिल्ली बाइपास स्थित एक मकान पर छापा मारकर वहां जुआ खेलते 22 लोगों को पकड़ा है। पुलिस ने इन 22 जुआरियों के साथ जुआ खेलते वक्त उपयोग में ली 3.34 लाख रुपए की नकद राशि भी जब्त की है।

पुलिस उपायुक्त (उत्तर) परिस देशमुख के निर्देश पर गठित टीम जिसमें गलता गेट थाना और DST टीम के जवान शामिल थे। सहायक पुलिस आयुक्त सुनील कुमार शर्मा ने बताया कि पुलिस टीम को सूचना मिली थी कि दिल्ली बाइपास मीणा पेट्रोल पंप के पीछे स्थित गगेश्वर नगर कॉलोनी के एक मकान में जुआ खेला जा रहा था। इसके बाद टीम ने आज दिन में वहां दबिश दी तो 22 लोग ताश-पत्ती से अलग-अलग कमरों में जुआ खेलते मिले।

पुलिस ने इस दौरान मौके से मकान मालिक ईश्वर सांवरिया सहित कुल 22 लोगों को पकड़ा। इन लोगों के पास से पुलिस ने 3 लाख 34 हजार 150 रुपए की राशि बरामद की। वहीं जुआ खेलते गिरफ्तार किए गए लोगों में गुलनवाज, राजा, शरीफ, इब्राहिम, वाहिद अली, प्रकाश शर्मा, मोहम्मद इरशाद, श्याम ठठेरा, राजू रैगर, शकील अहमद, अजय शर्मा, बाबूलाल गुर्जर, शेर खान, वसीम हुसैन, मुकेश सांवरिया, मोहम्मद अहसान, मोहम्मद हुसैन, हमराज, अशोक कुमार, राजेश जायसवाल, अब्दुल रहीस और वीरेन्द्र यादव है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिथुन चक्रवर्ती से मिलने पहुंचे संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत, TMC ने 2014 में बनाया था राज्यसभा सांसद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के बड़े बुजुर्गों की सलाह तथा मार्गदर्शन पर जरूर अमल करें, निश्चित ही आपको उचित सफलता हासिल होगी। भूमि संबंधी मसला भी हल होने की पूरी संभावना है। धार्मिक तथा आध्यात्मिक गतिविधियों से जुड़ना ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें