हुड़दंग:जेएलएन मार्ग पर प्रत्याशियों के समर्थन में आए कार्यकर्ताओं काे दिनभर खदेड़ती रही पुलिस

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
साैम्य मार्ग से निकाला जीत के बाद प्रत्याशियों की जीत का जुलूस

ग्रेटर निगम और हैरिटेज नगर निगम के चुनाव के नतीजे आ गए है। ग्रेटर में भाजपा और हैरिटेज निगम में कांग्रेस का बाेर्ड बनना तय है। इस बीच मंगलवार काे मतगणना के दाैरान राजस्थान काॅलेज व काॅमर्स काॅलेज के बाहर काेविड-19 की गाइडलाइन की पालना कराने के लिए पुलिस काे काफी मशक्कत करनी पड़ी। प्रत्याशियाें के समर्थन में आए उनके कार्यकर्ता अकसर भीड़ के साथ जेएलएन मार्ग पर आ जाते और नारेबाजी करने लग जाते।

ऐसे में पुलिस दिनभर जेएलएन मार्ग पर प्रत्याशियाें के समर्थकाें काे साैम्या मार्ग और बजाज नगर राेड पर खदेड़ती रही। हालांकि इस दाैरान पुलिस की मुस्तैदी के कारण काेई घटना नहीं हुई। अधिकतर प्रत्याशी ताे मतगणना केन्द्र पर मतगणना के बाद पहुंचे। इस दाैरान मतगणना केन्द्राें पर उनके एजेंट ही बैठे हुए थे। हारने वाले प्रत्याशी मतदान केन्द्र से बाहर आने के बाद अपने समर्थकाें से बिना मिले ही निकल गए।

जबकि जीतने वाले प्रत्याशी मतगणना केन्द्र से निकलने के बाद सीधे बजाजनगर राेड और साैम्या मार्ग पर समर्थकाें के पास में पहुंच गए। जहां पर समर्थकाें ने जमकर नारेबाजी की। इसके बाद कांग्रेस के प्रत्याशी अपने प्रधान कार्यालयाें पर जुलूस निकालकर पहुंच गए। जबकि भाजपा के अधिकतर प्रत्याशी मतगणना केन्द्र के बाहर निकलने के बाद अपने परिजनाें व समर्थकाें से मिलकर वहां से ही हाेटल के लिए रवाना हाे गए।

