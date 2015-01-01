पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जयपुर:पुलिस थाने में हिरासत से भागने की कोशिश में छत से गिरे युवक की मौत, न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट करेंगे जांच

जयपुर7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जयपुर के नार्थ जिले में भट्‌टाबस्ती थाना। जिसकी छत से कूदने के प्रयास में युवक की मौत होना बताया जा रहा है
  • भट्‌टा बस्ती थाने में 11 दिसंबर को रात करीब 8 बजे हुई थी घटना
  • ट्रोमा वार्ड में युवक ने दम तोड़ा, थाने के स्टाफ पर गिर सकती है गाज

शहर के उत्तर जिले में भट्‌टा बस्ती थाने में पुलिस हिरासत से भागने की कोशिश में छत से गिरे युवक ने आज दम तोड़ दिया। वह पिछले छह दिनों से एसएमएस अस्पताल के ट्रोमा वार्ड में भर्ती था। इसके बाद पुलिस महकमे में हड़कंप मच गया। घटना की न्यायिक मजिस्ट्रेट द्वारा जांच के आदेश दे दिए गए है। शव को एसएमएस अस्पताल की मोर्चरी में रखवाया गया है। जहां वीडियोग्राफी करवाकर मेडिकल बोर्ड द्वारा पोस्टमार्टम करवाया जाएगा।

जानकारी के अनुसार आरिफ शेख झोटवाड़ा का रहने वाला था। वह पहले भट्‌टा बस्ती इलाके में ही रहता था। आरोप है कि वह 9 दिसंबर को भट्‌टा बस्ती में एक युवती का मोबाइल फोन छीनकर भाग गया था। तब रिपोर्ट दर्ज होने पर पुलिस ने 11 दिसंबर को सीसीटीवी फुटेज के आधार पर आरिफ को पूछताछ के लिए पकड़ा था।

पुलिस का कहना है-पानी पीने के बहाने हवालात से बाहर आया, छत पर चढ़ गया

बताया जा रहा है कि रात 8 बजे आरिफ ने ड्यूटी पर मौजूद संतरी को पानी पीने के लिए कहा। उसे हवालात से बाहर लेकर आया। तब वह भागकर पुलिस थाने की छत पर चढ़ गया। वहां से पाइप के सहारे नीचे उतरने लगा। तभी फिसलकर नीचे आ गिरा। उसके सिर और शरीर के अन्य हिस्सों में गहरी चोटें आईं। तब पुलिस ने आरिफ को एसएमएस अस्पताल के ट्राेमा वार्ड में भर्ती करवाया।

आरिफ के परिजनों का कहना है कि पुलिस ने अगले दिन उन्हें आरिफ के घायल होने की सूचना दी। इसके बाद उसने आज दम तोड़ दिया। अब मामले में प्रकरण दर्ज कर लिया है। सीजेएम के आदेश पर ज्यूडिशियल मजिस्ट्रेट की जांच के आदेश हो गए है। इस मामले में अब भट्‌टा बस्ती थाने के थानाप्रभारी और अन्य स्टाॅफ पर निलंबन की गाज गिर सकती है। डीसीपी नार्थ डॉ. राजीव पचार और एडिशनल डीसीपी धर्मेंद्र सागर मामले की मॉनिटरिंग कर रहे है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिस्तर में पेशाब करने पर 3 साल के इकलौते बेटे को पटककर मार डाला, शव को बैग में रखकर भाग गया - कानपुर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें