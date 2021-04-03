पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आयोजन:पुलिस काे बनानी होगी दमनकारी के बजाय सकारात्मक छवि : राज्यपाल

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • सरदार पटेल पुलिस, सुरक्षा एवं दांडिक न्याय विश्वविद्यालय जोधपुर का स्थापना दिवस समारोह

राज्यपाल कलराज मिश्र ने कहा है कि पुलिस अपराधों की रोकथाम करने के साथ ही समाज हितकारी कार्यों में भी उल्लेखनीय भूमिका निभाती है। कोविड वैश्विक महामारी के दौर में पुलिस ने अपनी भूमिका बहुत अच्छे से निभाई है। उन्होंने आवश्यकता जताई कि ब्रिटिश काल से चली आ रही पुलिस की दमनकारी छवि को बदलते हुए इसकी सकारात्मक छवि आमजन में प्रस्तुत की जानी चाहिए। राज्यपाल आज यहां राजभवन से सरदार पटेल पुलिस, सुरक्षा एवं दाण्डिक न्याय विवि जोधपुर के स्थापना दिवस समारोह को संबोधित कर रहे थे।

कार्यक्रम में सीएम अशोक गहलोत भी मुख्य अतिथि के तौर पर उपस्थित थे। मिश्र ने कहा कि पुलिस से पहले की तुलना में उम्मीदें कई गुना बढ़ी हैं। डिजिटल मुद्राओं के चलन से साइबर मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग की नई चुनौती सामने आई है। संयुक्त राष्ट्र संघ के पूर्व मुख्य सुरक्षा सलाहकार राजेंद्र जोशी ने सीएम को यूनिवर्सिटी में यूएन से संबंधित पाठ्यक्रम के बारे में अवगत कराया।

सीएम गहलोत बोले- सुरक्षा व्यवस्था की चुनौतियों से निपटने में अपनी अहम भूमिका निभाए पुलिस

सीएम अशोक गहलोत ने कहा कि राज्य सरकार ने पुलिस सेवा और सुरक्षा व्यवस्था के क्षेत्र में शोध एवं अनुसंधान के लिए सरदार पटेल पुलिस सुरक्षा एवं दाण्डिक न्याय विवि की स्थापना की थी। कानून व्यवस्था को लेकर वर्तमान में आ रही चुनौतियों तथा आंतरिक सुरक्षा जैसे विषयों में विशेषज्ञता हासिल करने की दिशा में यह विवि भूमिका निभाए।

सरकार ने केन्द्रीय गृह मंत्रालय को पत्र लिखकर नेशनल फोरेंसिक साइंस यूनिवर्सिटी और सरदार पटेल पुलिस विवि में साझेदारी की पेशकश की है। इसके माध्यम से जोधपुर में फोरेंसिक साइंस इंस्टीट्यूट स्थापित हो सकेगा। उन्होंने कहा कि राजस्थान पहला राज्य है जहां फरियादी को न्याय दिलाने की सोच के साथ अनिवार्य एफआईआर रजिस्ट्रेशन की नीति लागू की गई है।
सीएम आज और कल करेंगे विभिन्न वर्गों से बजट पूर्व संवाद
राज्य बजट 2021-22 को आमजन की आकांक्षाओं के रखने के क्रम में सीएम अशोक गहलोत शुक्रवार और शनिवार को विभिन्न वर्गों से बजट पूर्व संवाद करेंगे। वीडियो कान्फ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से होने वाली इन बैठकों में मुख्यमंत्री राज्य बजट के संबंध में सुझाव लेंगे। उनकी बैठकाें के दाैरान मंत्री व अफसर भी माैजूद रहेंगे।

राज्यपाल और सीएम ने लक्ष्मण की शहादत पर संवेदना व्यक्त की
राज्यपाल कलराज मिश्र और मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने जम्मू-कश्मीर में भारतीय सेना के जवान जोधपुर जिले की तहसील बिलाड़ा के खेजरला गांव के निवासी लक्ष्मण की शहादत पर संवेदना व्यक्त की है।

