पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गहलाेत-माकन में वार्ता:अगले माह हो सकती हैं राजनीतिक नियुक्तियां, 17 दिसंबर को सरकार के दो साल पूरे हाे रहे

जयपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
राजस्थान कांग्रेस महासचिव व प्रदेश प्रभारी अजय माकन ने चुनावों की तैयारियों को लेकर सीएम अशोक गहलोत से मुलाकात की
  • गहलोत सरकार 23 नवंबर से होने वाले पंचायत चुनावों की तैयारियों में जुट गई है
  • कैबिनेट फेरबदल का इंतजार कर रहे विधायकों को लंबा इंतजार करना पड़ सकता है

राजस्थान के तीन बड़े शहरों के 6 निगम चुनाव में मिली सफलता के बाद अब गहलोत सरकार 23 नवंबर से होने वाले पंचायत चुनावों की तैयारियों में जुट गई है। राजस्थान कांग्रेस महासचिव व प्रदेश प्रभारी अजय माकन ने चुनावों की तैयारियों को लेकर सीएम अशोक गहलोत से मुलाकात की। दोनों में करीब 3 घंटे बातचीत हुई।

इस दौरान विधानसभा अध्यक्ष डॉ. सीपी जोशी भी मौजूद थे। माकन ने प्रदेश में राजनीतिक नियुक्तियों पर भी चर्चा की। अगले महीने गहलोत सरकार के 2 साल पूरे हो रहे हैं। इस अवसर पर गहलोत सरकार विधायकों व कार्यकर्ताओं के लिए राजनीतिक नियुक्तियां देने का ऐलान कर सकती है।

हालांकि इससे पहले प्रदेश में जिला परिषद व पंचायत समितियों के चुनाव होने हैं। चुनावों के बाद ही सरकार राजनीतिक नियुक्तियों का ऐलान करेगी। प्रदेश में 23 नवंबर से स्थानीय निकाय व पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के चुनाव शुरू होने वाले हैं।

कैबिनेट फेरबदल के लिए अभी इंतजार करना पड़ेगा

कैबिनेट फेरबदल का इंतजार कर रहे विधायकों को लंबा इंतजार करना पड़ सकता है। सचिन पायलट, विश्वेंद्र सिंह और रमेश मीणा को कैबिनेट से हटाने के बाद गहलोत के नजदीकी विधायकों को उम्मीद थी कि उन्हें सरकार में एडजेस्ट करने के लिए कैबिनेट में फेरबदल जल्द होगा। लेकिन 5 महीने से नहीं हो पाया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें