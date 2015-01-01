पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Jaipur
  • Poonia Wrote A Letter To The Chief Minister, Demanding Compensation For The Damage Caused By The Fire In Bangal Market Of Alwar.

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अलवर के चूड़ी मार्केट में आग:भाजपा प्रदेशाध्यक्ष पूनिया ने मुख्यमंत्री को लिखा पत्र, आग से हुए नुकसान के लिए मुआवजे की मांग की

जयपुर7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
दीपावली की रात हुए इस अग्निकांड में व्यापारियों को 15 दुकानें जल गई थी, जिससे लगभग 1.85 करोड़ का नुकसान हुआ।

अलवर के चूड़ी मार्केट में आग से व्यापारियों को हुए नुकसान के बाद मुआवजा देने की मांग उठने लगी है। भाजपा प्रदेशाध्यक्ष डॉ. सतीश पूनिया ने इस मामले में मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत को बुधवार को एक पत्र लिखा है।

पूनियां ने मुख्यमंत्री को पत्र लिखकर बताया कि 14 नवम्बर दीपावली की शाम को अलवर के चूड़ी मार्केट (अग्रवाल साड़ी कॉम्प्लैक्स) में आग लग गई। आग से तीन मंजिला कॉम्प्लैक्स में स्थित 15 दुकानें जलकर राख हो गई। आग लगने से करीब 1.85 करोड़ रुपए का आर्थिक नुकसान होने की खबर है।

पूनियां ने पत्र में लिखा कि कोरोना वैश्विक महामारी के कारण व्यापार की स्थिति पहले ही अच्छी नहीं है और आगजनी की इस घटना ने व्यापारियों के सामने संकट खड़ा कर दिया है। उन्होंने मुख्यमंत्री से आग्रह करते हुए आगजनी की घटना से प्रभावित व्यापारियों के नुकसान की भरपाई के लिए उचित मुआवजा दिलवाने की मांग की।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसीमा पर तैनात सैनिकों को मिली नई हाउसिंग फेसिलिटी, माइनस 40 डिग्री तापमान में भी रह सकेंगे जवान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें