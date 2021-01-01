पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शिक्षामंत्री ने लिए कई महत्वपूर्ण निर्णय:मॉडल स्कूलों में भरे जाएंगे शिक्षकों के पद, ग्रामीणों को मिलेगी प्रवेश में वरीयता

जयपुर3 घंटे पहले
  • समग्र शिक्षा अभियान के गठन के बाद पहली बार शाषी परिषद की बैठक

समग्र शिक्षा अभियान के गठन के बाद मंगलवार को पहली बार शाषी परिषद की बैठक आयोजित हुई। शिक्षामंत्री गोविंद सिंह डोटासरा की अध्यक्षता में सचिवालय में आयोजित इस बैठक में कई महत्वपूर्ण निर्णय लिए गए। अब मॉडल स्कूल में पढ़ने वाला 10वीं का विद्यार्थी अगर उसी स्कूल में 11वीं में प्रवेश लेता है तो उसे तुरंत प्रवेश मिल जाएगा।

उसके लिए 11वीं में न्यूनतम अंक प्राप्त करने की बाध्यता को हटा दिए गया है। इसके साथ ही मुख्य जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी कार्यालयों की भूमिका को अधिक सशक्त किए जाने का भी निर्णय लिया गया। पहले इस शाषी परिषद की बैठक का अध्यक्ष मुख्यमंत्री होता था। अब इसके नियमों में बदलाव के बाद शिक्षामंत्री को अध्यक्ष बनाया गया है। डोटासरा ने बताया कि समसा की शाषी परिषद की बैठक पहली बार आयोजित हुई है।

इसमें स्वामी विवेकानंद मॉडल स्कूलों के सुदृढ़ीकरण के लिए शिक्षकों के 100 फीसदी पद भरे जाने, इन स्कूलों में ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के विद्यार्थियों को प्रवेश में प्राथमिकता देने, मॉडल स्कूलों के कार्मिकों की संवेतन मद व गतिविधि मद की राशि सीधे ही स्कूल को प्रदान करने, 2020-21 की वार्षिक कार्ययोजना में अनुमोदित समस्त गतिविधियों को तय समय में पूरा करने, मॉडल स्कूलों की सघन मॉनिटरिंग के लिए अभियान चलाने, इन स्कूलों में 100 फीसदी नामांकन सुनिश्चित करने और सभी जिलों में खेल मैदान विकसित करने सहित कई निर्णय लिए गए। बैठक में समसा के अधिकारी भी मौजूद थे।

