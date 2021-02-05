पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सियासी पावरगेम:19 को किसान महापंचायत के बहाने सचिन पायलट का शक्ति प्रदर्शन, तैयारियों में जुटे समर्थक

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सचिन पायलट किसान महापंचायतों के जरिए खुद की ताकत दिखाने की कवायद में जुटे (फाइल फोटो) - Dainik Bhaskar
सचिन पायलट किसान महापंचायतों के जरिए खुद की ताकत दिखाने की कवायद में जुटे (फाइल फोटो)
  • राहुल गांधी के दौरे में पायलट की अनदेखी विवाद के बाद पहला कार्यक्रम

राहुल गांधी के प्रदेश दौरे के बाद अब सचिन पायलट की 19 फरवरी को जयपुर के कोटखावदा में किसान महापंचायत होगी। कोटखावदा की किसान पंचायत के जरिए सचिन पायलट का शक्ति प्रदर्शन होगा। पायलट खेमे के विधायक वेद प्रकाश और उनके समर्थक महापंचायत की तैयारियों में जुटे हुए हैं। राहुल गांधी के दौरे में सचिन पायलट के अपमान का मामला उठने के बाद इस महापंचायत को लेकर पायलट समर्थक और ज्यादा सतर्क हो गए हैं। कोटखावदा महापंचायत में बड़ी तादाद में लोगों को जुटाने की तैयारी है।

सचिन पायलट इससे पहले दौसा और बयाना में कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ किसान महापंचायत कर चुके हैं। बयाना की महापंचायत में बड़ी संख्या में भीड़ जुटी थी। अब राहुल गांधी के दौरे के बाद जब से पायलट के अपमान का विवाद गहराया है, सचिन पायलट समर्थक और ज्यादा लामबंद होना शुरू हो गए हैं।

सचिन पायलट समर्थक विधायक वेदप्रकाश सोलंकी ने कहा कि कोटखावदा में 19 फरवरी की किसान महापंचायत पार्टी का कार्यक्रम है। महांपचायत के लिए सचिन पायलट के साथ कांग्रेस प्रदेशाध्यक्ष गोविंद सिंह डोटासरा को निमंत्रण दिया गया है। मुख्यमंत्री से भी निमंत्रण देने के लिए समय मांगा गया है। कांग्रेस ने कृषि कानूनों के खिलाफ देशव्यापी अभियान चला रखा है, इसके तहत कोटखावदा महापंचायत में सचिन पायलट सहित सभी वरिष्ठ नेताओं को बुलाया है।

भीड़ जुटाकर शक्ति प्रदर्शन की तैयारी
कोटखावदा की किसान महापंचायत में बड़ी संख्या में भीड़ जुटाकर ताकत दिखाने की तैयारी है। सचिन पायलट समर्थक गांवों में भीड़ जुटाने में लगे हुए हैं। अब पायलट समर्थकों ने इस महापंचायत को बड़ा राजनी​तिक इवेंट बनाने को प्रतिष्ठा से जोड़ लिया है। पायलट समर्थक विधायक वेदप्रकाश सोलंकी भले ही सभी कांग्रेस नेताओं को निमंत्रण देने का दावा कर रहे हों, लेकिन कांग्रेस प्रदेशाध्यक्ष समेत किसी गहलोत समर्थक नेता के इस महापंचायत में आने की संभावना न के बराबर है। पहले दौसा और बयाना की महापंचायतों से भी गहलोत समर्थक नेता दूर रहे थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंग्रेटा के टूलकिट शेयर करने के तुरंत बाद दिशा ने उन्हें मैसेज भेजा, कहा था- इसे ट्वीट मत करो, इसमें हमारे नाम हैं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- घर के बड़े बुजुर्गों की सलाह तथा मार्गदर्शन पर जरूर अमल करें, निश्चित ही आपको उचित सफलता हासिल होगी। भूमि संबंधी मसला भी हल होने की पूरी संभावना है। धार्मिक तथा आध्यात्मिक गतिविधियों से जुड़ना ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें