जल्द खत्म होगा इंतजार:राजस्थान में कोविड-19 टीकाकरण अभियान की तैयारी, सीएम ने मॉनिटरिंग और समन्वय के लिए गठित की तीन-स्तरीय प्रणाली

जयपुर17 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने इस  टीकाकरण अभियान को सफल बनाने के लिए मंगलवार को मॉनिटरिंग और समन्वय के लिए तीन-स्तरीय प्रणाली गठित करने के प्रस्ताव को स्वीकृति दी है।
  • प्रदेश के मुख्य सचिव, चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य सचिव और जिला कलेक्टर की मॉनिटरिंग में काम करेगी तीनों कमेटियां

राजस्थान में कोविड-19 के टीकाकरण की तैयारी शुरु हो गई है। मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने इस टीकाकरण अभियान को सफल बनाने के लिए मंगलवार को मॉनिटरिंग और समन्वय के लिए तीन-स्तरीय प्रणाली गठित करने के प्रस्ताव को स्वीकृति दी है। गहलोत ने मंगलवार को इस विषय में चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग के एक प्रस्ताव को हरी झंडी दे दी।

इस प्रस्ताव के अनुसार, प्रदेश में कोविड-19 के टीकाकरण की योजना और क्रियान्विति के लिए मुख्य सचिव की अध्यक्षता में एक राज्य स्तरीय संचालन समिति (स्टेट स्टीयरिंग कमेटी) का गठन किया गया है। वहीं, टीकाकरण अभियान के सहज प्रबंधन के लिए चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य सचिव की अध्यक्षता में राज्य टास्क फोर्स गठित होगी तथा जिला स्तर पर अभियान के संचालन और क्रियान्वयन के लिए संबंधित जिला कलक्टर की अध्यक्षता में जिला टास्क फोर्स गठित की गई है।

यह होगा राज्य स्टीयरिंग कमेटी का काम

राज्य स्टीयरिंग कमेटी टीकाकरण से संबंधित विभिन्न गतिविधियों और अन्तर-विभागीय मुद्दों पर समन्वय के साथ-साथ अभियान के लिए संसाधनों की उपलब्धता की योजना बनाएगी और उसे क्रियान्वित करेगी। इस समिति में अतिरिक्त मुख्य सचिव पंचायती राज, वित्त, गृह और ऊर्जा के विभागाें के प्रमुख शासन सचिव, चिकित्सा शिक्षा, चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य, महिला एवं बाल विकास और स्वायत्त शासन विभागों के शासन सचिव, परिवहन आयुक्त, राजस्थान चिकित्सा सेवा निगम लिमिटेड के प्रबंध निदेशक सदस्य के रूप में तथा राष्ट्रीय स्वास्थ्य मिशन के मिशन डायरेक्टर सदस्य सचिव के रूप में शामिल होंगे।

राज्य टास्क फोर्स की टीम टीकाकरण में निभाएगी यह रोल

कोविड-19 के टीकाकरण के लिए गठित राज्य टास्क फोर्स अभियान से जुड़ी विभिन्न गतिविधियों की क्रियान्विति, मॉनिटरिंग और इसके लिए रणनीति में आवश्यकतानुसार बदलाव के लिए सुझाव देगी। इस टास्क फोर्स में गृह और ऊर्जा के विभागाें के प्रमुख शासन सचिव, राजस्थान चिकित्सा सेवा निगम लिमिटेड के प्रबंध निदेशक, परिवहन आयुक्त, राष्ट्रीय स्वास्थ्य मिशन के मिशन डायरेक्टर, चिकित्सा शिक्षा आयुक्त, निदेशक जन-स्वास्थ्य सदस्य के रूप में तथा निदेशक प्रजनन एवं बाल स्वास्थ्य सदस्य सचिव के रूप में शामिल होंगे।

राज्य स्टीयरिंग कमेटी और राज्य टास्क फोर्स में विशेषज्ञ चिकित्सकों के रूप में सवाई मानसिंह अस्पताल, जयपुर के मेडिसिन विभाग के अध्यक्ष डॉ. एम. एल. गुप्ता और वरिष्ठ प्राचार्य डॉ. अवतार सिंह दुआ को भी नामित किया गया है।

जमीनी स्तर पर टीकाकरण अभियान के प्रबंधन का काम करेगी जिला स्तरीय टीम

टीकाकरण अभियान के जमीनी स्तर पर प्रबंधन और विभिन्न जिलों में पूरी प्रक्रिया का संचालन जिला टास्क फोर्स की देख-रेख में होगा। इस टास्क फोर्स में संबंधित जिले के पुलिस अधीक्षक, जिला परिषद के मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी, मुख्य चिकित्सा अधिकारी, विद्युत निगम के अधीक्षण अभियंता, क्षेत्रीय अथवा जिला परिवहन अधिकारी, एकीकृत बाल विकास योजना (आईसीडीएस) के उपनिदेशक और मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी सदस्य के रूप में तथा प्रजनन एवं बाल स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी सदस्य सचिव के रूप में शामिल होंगे।

