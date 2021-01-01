पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Jaipur
  Preparation To Change The Name Of Transport Department To Department Of Transport And Road Safety, Control Claims On Increasing Road Accidents

परिवहन विभाग का नाम बदलेगा:परिवहन विभाग का नाम बदलकर परिवहन और सड़क सुरक्षा विभाग करने की तैयारी, बढ़ती सड़क दुर्घटनाओं पर कंट्रोल का टास्क

जयपुर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • परिवहन मंत्री की घोषणा ,सड़क दुर्घटना के घायलों को अस्पताल पहुंचाने वाले होंगे सम्मानित
  • हर जिले में बनेगा ट्रैफिक पार्क, स्पीड लिमिट के उल्लंघन करने वालों को मोबाइल पर चालान

राज्य सरकार जल्द परिवहन विभाग का नाम बदलकर परिवहन और सड़क सुरक्षा विभाग करने की तैयारी कर रही है। सड़क सुरक्षा की अहमियत और बढ़ती सड़क दुर्घटनाओं पर नियंत्रण का हवाला देकर सरकार ने नाम बदलने की कवायद शुरु की है। परिवहन मंत्री प्रतापसिंह खाचरियावास ने सभी आरटीओ, डीटीओ के साथ वीसी के जरिए समीक्षा बैठक के बाद कहा कि विभााग का नाम बदलने की कवायद की जा रही है ताकि सड़क सुरक्षा पर फोकस किया जा सके। विभाग का नाम बदलने के साथ अब थोड़ा काम भी बदलेगा और रोड सेफ्टी पर ज्यादा ध्यान देना होगा।।

परिवहन मंत्री खाचरियावास ने बताया कि रोड सेफ्टी काउंसिल की बैठक में यह निर्णय किया जा चुका है कि सड़क दुर्घटनाओं में मौतों को कम करने के लिए आवश्यकतानुसार नई एम्बुलेंस की खरीद, ब्लैक स्पॉट ठीक कराना जैसे काम किए जा सकेंगे। सड़कों के खड्डे भरवाए जाएंगे और ऎसी बेरिकेडिंग करवाई जाएगी जिससे जानवर ऊपर आकर दुर्घटना का कारण नहीं बन सकें। इसी तरह स्पीड लिमिट के लिए रोड सेफ्टी काउंसिल से ऎसे कैमरे लगाए जाएंगे जिनसे स्पीड लिमिट उल्लंघनकर्ता के मोबाइल पर अपने आप चालान पहुंच जाएगा।

परिवहन मंत्री ने वीसी के जरिए बैठक कर अफसरों काे रोड सेफ्टी पर फोकस करने को कहा
सड़क दुर्घटना के घायलों को अस्पताल पहुंचाने वाले होंगे सम्मानित

परिवहन मंत्री ने सभी डीटीओ को हाईवे पर स्थित अस्पतालों, डिस्पेंसरियों में जाकर वहां सड़क दुर्घटना में घायलों को ज्लद इलाज के लिए संसाधनों की आवश्यकता की जांच करने के निर्देश दिए । परिवहन मंत्री ने कहा, एम्बुलेंस की आवश्यता हो तो बताएं, रोड सेफ्टी कौंसिल से इसे उपलब्ध कराने के प्रयास किए जाएंगे। सड़क दुर्घटनाओं में घायलों को अस्पताल पहुंचाने वालों का सम्मान किया जाएगा। इस बात का ज्यादा से ज्यादा प्रचार प्रसार करें कि सड़क दुर्घटना के घायलों को अस्पताल लेकर आने वाले से कोई पूछताछ नहीं की जाएगी। ऎसे लोगो को सम्मानित भी किया जाएगा। इसे लेकर जगह-जगह पोस्टर लगाए जाएं।

हर जिले में बनेगा ट्रैफक पार्क,बसों की छतों से लगेज हटाने के निर्देश

ख्राचरियावास ने कहा कि हर जिले में ट्रैफिक पार्क बनाने के लिए जमीन चयनित करने के निर्देश दिए गए हैं। परिवहन कार्यालयों में जहां भी जमीन उपलब्ध हो वहां ट्रैफिक पार्क बनाने को कहा है। जहां लाइसेंस दिया जाता है वहां ट्रैफिक पार्क और सड़क सुरक्षा नियमों का प्रदर्शन किए जाने के निर्देश दिए गए हैंं। परिवहन मंत्री ने सभी आरटीओ, डीटीओ को निर्देश दिए कि बसों की छतों पर लगेज रखने की प्रवृत्ति पर लगाम लगाई जाए और ऎसे बस चालकों की समझाइश कर इसे बंद करवाया जाए।

