कार्रवाई:शराब विनिर्माताओं से 500 कराेड़ की राशि पर जीएसटी वसूलने की तैयारी

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
एसडीआरआई ने हाल ही में जयपुर के वीकेआई एवं बहरोड़ में स्थित राज्य के प्रमुख शराब विनिर्माताओं के खिलाफ जांच की है। इसमें जीएसटी की गड़बड़ी सामने आई है। एसडीआरआई के अनुसार लगभग 500 करोड़ की राशि पर एसडीआरआई अंतर कर वसूलने के लिए वाणिज्यिक कर विभाग को अनुशंसा भेजने की तैयारी कर रहा है।

इसके अलावा एसडीआरआई द्वारा राज्य के अन्य शराब निर्माताओं से भी इस संबंध में दस्तावेज एकत्र किए जा रहे है। जिसके बाद दस्तावेजों की जांच के बाद टैक्स वसूली की कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

एसडीआरआई को इस संबंध मे जानकारी प्राप्त हुई थी कि राज्य के शराब विनिर्माताओं द्वारा शराब के निर्माण में काम आने वाले रा-मैटेरियल पर भी वैट के अन्तर्गत 5.5 प्रतिशत की दर से कर वसूल किया जा रहा था। जबकि अंंतिम उत्पाद के रूप में केवल निर्मित शराब को वैट के दायरे में रखा गया है। शराब विनिर्माण के प्रमुख राॅ-मैटेरियल ई.एन.ए. में लगभग 95 प्रतिशत की परिशुद्धता होती है जिसे सीधे ताैर पर शराब के रूप में इस्तेमाल नहीं किया जा सकता।

