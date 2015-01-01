पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Jaipur
  • Preservation Of The Historic Object Submerged In The Albert Hall Museum Warehouse Does Not Begin Even After Two And A Half Months

खुदाई-उत्खनन विभाग की लापरवाही:अल्बर्ट हॉल म्यूजियम के गोदाम में डूबे ऐतिहासिक ऑब्जेक्ट का ढाई महीने बाद भी संरक्षण शुरू नहीं

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 4 हजार से ज्यादा दुर्लभ मिट्‌टी, लेदर आदि की पुरा सामग्री बर्बाद हुई

महेश शर्मा. प्रदेश में अब खुदाई-उत्खनन के काम तो हो नहीं पा रहे, जिम्मेदार अब ऐतिहासिक पुरा सामग्री को संभालकर रख पाने में भी फेल हो रहे हैं। पहले तो अल्बर्ट हॉल के गोदाम में रखी सैकड़ों पुरा महत्व की चीजें पानी में डूब गई। इसके ढाई महीने बाद भी इनको संजोने और संरक्षण के लिए जो काम होने थे वो शुरू तक नहीं हो पाए। 14 अगस्त को पानी में डूबने से मिट्‌टी, पीओपी, लेदर आदि के करीब 4 हजार से ज्यादा ऑब्जेक्ट प्रभावित हो चुके हैं। अब इनकी पहचान करके कंडीशन रिपोर्ट तैयार होनी है।

इसके बाद इनका कंजर्वेशन किया जाना है। पुरातत्व विभाग के पास इस काम के लिए कोई एक्सपर्ट टीम मौजूद नहीं है। यह जानकर विभाग के सचिव और निदेशक ने एक पहल की। पिछले दिनों काम के लिए दिल्ली में इंदिरा गांधी राष्ट्रीय कला केंद्र (आईजीएनसी) से बात की गई, लेकिन उनके प्रस्ताव को फिलहाल मंजूरी नहीं मिली है। न ही हमारे इतिहास और उसके दुर्लभ मोतियों को संजोने के लिए कोई दूसरा रास्ता तैयार हो पाया है। काम शुरू भर करने के लिए ढाई महीने का समय कम भी नहीं कहा जा सकता।

विभाग की मुस्तैदी, दिल्ली से एक्सपर्ट टीम को विजिट कराया
14 अगस्त को आई तेज बरसात से अल्बर्ट हॉल के गोदामों में 4 फीट तक पानी भर गया था। पुरा सामग्री काफी हद तक डूब गई। विभाग ने तीन दिन तक इन्हें निकाल कर सुखाने का काम किया। इसके बाद इंदिरा गांधी राष्ट्रीय कला केंद्र (दिल्ली) के विभागाध्यक्ष से संरक्षण के लिए बात की। मध्य सितंबर में एक्सपर्ट ने म्यूजियम का निरीक्षण कर रिपोर्ट सौंप दी थी।

हमने प्रस्ताव तैयार कर भेजे
पानी में डूबी चीजों के कंजर्वेशन के लिए आईजी-एनसी (दिल्ली) का विजिट कराकर रेट ले ली। ये प्रस्ताव फाइनल करके हमने एडमा को भेजा है।
-प्रकाश शर्मा, निदेशक, पुरातत्व विभाग
बजट की पहल शुरू
जो चीजें खराब हुई हैं, उनको फिर से ठीक कराना है। आईजी-एनसी को एम्प्लाय किया है, क्योंकि वो ही कंजर्वेशन के बारे में समझते हैं। फाइनेंस को बजट के लिए रिक्वेस्ट की है। -मुग्धा सिन्हा, सचिव, कला एवं संस्कृति विभाग

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदक्षिणेश्वर काली के दर्शन के बाद गृहमंत्री बोले- मोदी को एक बार मौका दीजिए, सोनार बांग्ला बना देंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें