रोडवेज:सिंधी कैंप व नारायण सिंह तिराहे पर रोडवेज को घाटा दे रही निजी बसें

जयपुर40 मिनट पहले
अवैध संचालित लोक परिवहन व निजी वाहनों पर नियंत्रण और उनके खिलाफ कार्यवाही करने के संबंध में मंगलवार को संभागीय आयुक्त कार्यालय में बैठक की गई। बैठक में संभागीय आयुक्त डॉ. समित शर्मा ने संबंधित अधिकारियों के साथ सिंधी कैंप बस स्टैंड व नारायण सिंह सर्किल से अवैध लोक परिवहन निजी वाहनों के संचालन के संबंध में चर्चा की। शर्मा ने अवैध संचालित लोक परिवहन व निजी वाहनों पर नियंत्रण के लिए उनके खिलाफ कार्यवाही करने काे कहा है।

शर्मा ने बताया कि लोक परिवहन व निजी वाहन मुख्य बस स्टैण्ड के पास नो पार्किंग क्षेत्र में बिना वैध लाईसेंस के बुकिंग कर संचालित किए जा रहे हैं। जिससे राजस्थान राज्य पथ परिवहन निगम को राजस्व हानि हो रही हैं। इसे रोका जाना चाहिए। बैठक में सुझाव दिया गया कि लोक परिवहन व निजी वाहनों और रोडवेज के अधिकारियों से सुझाव प्राप्त कर पार्किंग स्थानों का चिन्हीकरण करें। चिन्हित स्थानों को जयपुर विकास प्राधिकरण, नगर निगम व अन्य संस्थाओं के माध्यम से विकसित किया जाए। तभी इस समस्या का समाधान हो सकेगा। बैठक में कमिश्नरेट पूर्व के उपायुक्त राहुल जैन, यातायात के पुलिस उपायुक्त आदर्श सिद्धू सहित जिला परिवहन अधिकारी उपस्थित थे।

