सीएम को चिट्‌ठी:शहरों की तर्ज पर बढ़ रहे गांवों में पैदा हो रही भवन और सड़क आदि् के लिए भूमि की समस्या

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
लोढ़ा ने मुख्यमंत्री से विभाग के पांच नियम बदलने की मांग की है
  • गांवों में ऑनलाइन पट्टे मिलें, 5 नियम बदले जाएं: लोढा
  • पंचायतीराज के पुराने नियमों को बदलने को लेकर हो चुकी है मांग

बाड़ेबंदी में सरकार के खास रहे विधायक संयम लोढ़ा ने मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत को पत्र लिखकर वर्तमान में प्रचलित राजस्थान पंचायती राज अधिनियम, 1994 व राजस्थान पंचायती राज नियम,1996 में संशोधन करने की मांग की। लोढ़ा ने मुख्यमंत्री से विभाग के पांच नियम बदलने की मांग की है।

लोढा ने मुख्यमंत्री को भेजे पत्र में लिखा है कि राजस्थान पंचायती राज नियम, 1996 के नियम 68 के तहत आबादी भूमि में भवन निर्माण स्वीकृति से संबंधित नियमों में मकान, दुकान, बहुमंजिला इमारत बनाने, उसमें पार्किंग स्थल छोडने व सेटबैक भूमि के बारे में कोई प्रावधान नही है। वर्तमान में जिले में कई ग्राम पंचायतें जो बड़े कस्बे का रूप ले रही है, उनमें बडे-बडे वाणिज्यिक व रहवासी काम्पलेक्सों का निर्माण हो रहा है।

इन बडी ग्राम पंचायतों में इस तरह के निर्माण स्वीकृति के प्रकरण आने से तथा नियमों में स्पष्ट प्रावधान नही होने से ग्राम पंचायतों को स्वीकृति जारी करने में कठिनाइयों का सामना करना पड़ता है। वर्तमान में नियमों में मकान, दुकान, बहुमंजिला इमारत (वाणिज्यिक/आवासीय), चारदीवारी निर्माण के बारे में निर्धारित प्रक्रिया व दरों का स्पष्ट उल्लेख नही है। साथ ही भवन निर्माण के लिए जारी अनुज्ञा का प्रारूप और प्रक्रिया का अभाव है।

वर्तमान में राजस्थान पंचायती राज नियम, 1996 के नियम 68(पग) के तहत मात्र दर (भवन सन्निर्माण के लिये अनुज्ञा 2 रुपए प्रति वर्ग मीटर पक्के सन्निर्माण के लिये) का ही उल्लेख है जो भी वर्तमान में न्याय संगत प्रतीत नही है। लोढा ने लिखा कि राजस्थान पंचायती राज नियम, 1996 के नियम 173(ख) के तहत रीति जिसमें भूखंडों के उपविभाजन और पुनर्गठन के लिए अनुज्ञा अभिप्राप्त की जा सकेगी में नियम 173(क) की तहत पट्टे का प्रारूप निर्धारित नही है। जिसमें पट्टा उपविभाजन और पुनर्गठन के पश्चात् जारी किया जा सके।

नियमों में पट्टों का उपविभाजन या पुनर्गठन के पश्चात् पुराने पट्टे या पट्टों का किस तरह निस्तारण किया जाये, का प्रावधान नही है। हस्तांतरण/नामान्तरण में परिवार के दो या दो से अधिक सदस्यों को हस्तांतरण/नामान्तरण करने के किस प्रारूप में आदेश जारी किया जायेगा, का प्रारूप निर्धारित नही है। हस्तांतरण में उत्तराधिकारी प्रमाण पत्र की आवश्यकता अनिवार्य बतायी है उत्तराधिकारी प्रमाण पत्र किस अधिकारी/न्यायालय द्वारा जारी किया गया मान्य रहेगा, का स्पष्ट प्रावधान अंकित नही है।

किसका पट्‌टा बकाया है और किसका जारी, कुछ पता नहीं
ग्राम पंचायतों के पास अपनी स्वामित्व की आबादी भूमि के बारे में कोई जानकारी नही है कि किस गली में कौनसा मकान, प्लाॅट किस व्यक्ति का है? कौनसी गली कितने फीट चौड़ी है ? मकान, प्लाॅट, गली, भवन का पट्टा जारी किया हुआ है या नही? आबादी में से किस मकान, दुकान, प्लाॅट का पट्टा जारी किया हुआ है और किस किसका पट्टा जारी किया जाना बकाया है, की जानकारी के लिए राजस्व विभाग की तरह अपने विभाग के द्वारा ग्राम पंचायतों को सेटेलाईट नक्शा जारी करवाकर प्रत्येक मकान, दुकान, प्लाॅट का आबादी नक्शे में स्पष्ट अंकन करवाया जाए। पंचायती राज नियम, 1996 के नियम के तहत प्रक्रिया ऑनलाइन हो।

