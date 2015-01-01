पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मुख्यमंत्री का गहलोत की अपील:प्रोटोकाॅल की हो पालना, समाज के सभी वर्ग निभाएं दायित्व: सीएम

जयपुर31 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
हैल्थ प्रोटोकाॅल की पालना के साथ सीमित रखें चुनाव प्रचार 
  • कोरोना वैक्सीन के लिए तैयारी शुरू, चिकित्साकर्मियों को मिलेगी वैक्सीन देने में प्राथमिकता

मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने कहा कि कोरोना संक्रमण खतरनाक स्थिति की ओर बढ़ रहा है। जरा सी लापरवाही खुद के साथ ही दूसरों के लिये भी जानलेवा हो सकती है। उन्होंने कहा कि राज्य सरकार ने संक्रमण पर नियंत्रण के लिए जनहित में कड़े फैसले लिये हैं।

आमजन, जनप्रतिनिधियों, राजनीतिक दलों, सामाजिक संगठनों सहित समाज के सभी वर्गों को समझना होगा कि प्रदेषवासियों की जीवन रक्षा को सर्वोपरि रखते हुए सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग एवं हैल्थ प्रोटोकाॅल की पालना के संबंध में राज्य सरकार द्वारा लिये गये इन निर्णयों की पालना हम सभी के हित में है।

गहलोत सोमवार को वीसी के माध्यम से कोरोना संक्रमण की वर्तमान स्थिति की समीक्षा कर रहे थे। उन्होंने कहा कि प्रदेष के आठ जिला मुख्यालयों पर नगरीय क्षेत्र में नाइट कफ्र्यू तथा शाम 7 बजे बाद बाजार बन्द कराने, विवाह समारोह में 100 से अधिक लोगों के इकट्ठा होने तथा मास्क नहीं लगाने पर जुर्माना बढ़ाने जैसे फैसले जीवन की रक्षा के लिए जरूरी हैं।
40 प्राइवेट हॉस्पिटल में बढ़ाएं जाएंगे 1850 बेड
स्वास्थ्य सचिव सिद्धार्थ महाजन ने बतया कि सीएम के निर्देश के बाद 2 दिनों में 40 प्राइवेट हॉस्पिटल 1850 अतिरिक्त बेड बनाने के लिए कमिटमेंट किया है। अब तक 41.79 लाख कोरोना टेस्ट हो चुके है।

हैल्थ प्रोटोकाॅल की पालना के साथ सीमित रखें चुनाव प्रचार
मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि राज्य सरकार को इस बात का एहसास है कि प्रदेष में संक्रमण के बढ़ने के पीछे त्यौहारी सीजन के दौरान बाजारों में उमड़ी भीड़, बढ़ती सर्दी, वैवाहिक कार्यक्रमों में अधिक संख्या में लोगों की उपस्थिति के साथ-साथ नगरीय-निकाय तथा पंचायत चुनावों के प्रचार में सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना नहीं होना भी है।

उन्होंने कहा कि न्यायिक बाध्यता तथा संवैधानिक प्रावधानों के कारण सरकार ने निकाय एवं पंचायत चुनाव कराए। मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि सभी कोरोना मरीजों को संक्रमण की गंभीरता को ध्यान में रखकर समान रूप से इलाज मिले, यह सुनिश्चत किया जाए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंयूट्यूब से सीखी एरोबिक्स की ट्रेनिंग, मां-बहन थीं पहली क्लाइंट, अब कमाती हैं लाख रुपए महीना - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- दिन उन्नतिकारक है। आपकी प्रतिभा व योग्यता के अनुरूप आपको अपने कार्यों के उचित परिणाम प्राप्त होंगे। कामकाज व कैरियर को महत्व देंगे परंतु पहली प्राथमिकता आपकी परिवार ही रहेगी। संतान के विवाह क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें