3 चरणों में मतदान:सुबह बूथों पर कतारें, दोपहर सूनी, शाम को घर-घर बुलावा भेजकर डलवाए वोट

जयपुर2 घंटे पहले
किशनपोल विधानसभा के 21 वार्डों में सुबह से ही कांग्रेस की बढ़त बनी रही
  • नगर निगम चुनाव 2020; हेरिटेज निगम के 100 वार्डों के लिए हुआ मतदान, वोटर तो जीत ही गए
  • किशनपोल; संघर्ष में फंसे नजर आए 7 वार्ड, निर्दलीयों ने बिगाड़ी गणित

किशनपोल विधानसभा के 21 वार्डों में सुबह से ही कांग्रेस की बढ़त बनी रही। और पहला मौका रहा जब भाजपा के कार्यकर्ता चुनाव में रूचि लेते दिखाई नहीं दिए। यही वजह रही कि वोटिंग प्रतिशत पिछले चुनाव के मुकाबले बहुत कम रहा। किशनपोल के 7 वार्डों में भाजपा व कांग्रेस दोनों के प्रत्याशी संघर्ष करते दिखाई दिए। इन वार्डों में निर्दलीय प्रत्याशियों ने पूर्व डिप्टी मेयर मनीष पारीक और चेयरमैन महेंद्र ढलेत तथा पूर्व पार्षद को भी पसीने ला दिए। भाजपा की बढ़त सिर्फ 4 वार्डों में ही नजर आई, जबकि कांग्रेस 10 वार्डों में मजबूत स्थिति में दिखाई दी।

हवामहल; गाेविंद नगर में मतदान केंद्र पर बीजेपी-कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता भिड़े, शील्ड लगा बैठे कर्मचारी बाेले, यह हेलमेट नहीं, कोरोना से बचने का इंतजाम

मतदान के बीच हवामहल के गाेविंद नगर क्षेत्र में कांग्रेस-भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं के बीच तल्खी भी देखने काे मिली। दरअसल, लक्ष्य स्कूल मतदान केंद्र पर एक भाजपा समर्थक मतदान करके लाैट रहे थे। इसी दाैरान वहां पर पुलिस की एक टाेली फ्लैग मार्च करते हुए वहां पहुंच गई, जाे वहां माैजूद लाेगाें काे हटा रही थी।

इससे नाराज भाजपा कार्यकर्ता नाराज हाे गए और कांग्रेसियाें पर पुलिस बुलाने का आराेप लगाने लगे। इससे कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता भी एकत्रित हाेकर नाराजगी जताने लगे। हालात यह हाे गए कि दाेनाें पार्टियाें के कार्यकर्ताओं में धक्का-मुक्की हाे गई। पुलिस ने बल प्रयोग करके इन सभी काे खदेड़ा।

  • किशनपोल : नया इतिहास लिखेंगे वार्ड
  • हवामहल : दूसरा सबसे ज्यादा मतदान
  • आदर्शनगर : यहां सीन बदलने वाला है
  • सिविल लाइंस : सुस्ताती पोलिंग टीम
लोकतंत्र चलाने वाले- कोरोना प्रोटोकॉल की कतार में संयमित रहे
लोकतंत्र चलाने वाले- कोरोना प्रोटोकॉल की कतार में संयमित रहे
और चुनाव कराने वाले- काम खत्म करने की जल्दी में कोरोना भूल गए
और चुनाव कराने वाले- काम खत्म करने की जल्दी में कोरोना भूल गए

पहले भगवान के दर्शन, फिर मतदान
रामगढ़ मोड स्थित श्रीगणेश कॉलोनी के सामुदायिक केंद्र में बनाए गए मतदान केंद्र में मतदाताओं ने पहले भगवान के दर्शन किए और इसके बाद मतदान। दरअसल, प्रशासन को स्कूल में जगह नहीं मिली तो सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना के लिए पहली बार सामुदायिक केंद्र को मतदान केंद्र बनाना पड़ा।

सामुदायिक केंद्र के एक कमरे में शिव परिवार विराजमान है। यहीं पर दाे कमराें में मतदान केंद्र स्थापित किया गया था। मतदान से पहले लोग शिव परिवार के दर्शन कर रहे थे। कई मतदाता कह रहे थे कि कि...एक पंथ दो काम हो गए।

कोरोना से बचाव की फेस शील्ड ने बच्चों को रिझाया
लक्ष्मण डूंगरी माध्यमिक स्कूल मतदान केंद्र पर कोरोना का डर भी नजर आया। कमरा नंबर 12 में मतदान करा रहे कर्मचारी मास्क के साथ शील्ड लगाए हुए थे। शकीना के साथ आए 5 साल के बेटे आरीफ ने मम्मी से पूछा, मम्मी ये लोग हेलमेट क्यों लगा कर बैठे हुए है। । इस बीच एक मतदान कर्मचारी बोला, बेटे ये हेल्मेट नहीं, कोरोना से बचने का इंतजाम है।

थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग नहीं यह तो कोरोना की जांच है
पहली बार हर मतदान केंद्रों पर नर्सिंग स्टॉफ नजर आया। लक्ष्मण डूंगरी स्कूल मतदान केंद्र पर तो बिना थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग के मतदाताओं की एंट्री पर रोक थी। यहां पर आने वाले हर व्यक्ति की थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग की जा रही थी। इसी दौरान केंद्र पर मतदान करने आए रफीक ने थर्मल स्क्रीनिंग देख इधर-उधर कन्नी काटने लगा। नर्सिंग कर्मी जैसे स्क्रीनिंग करने लगा ताे मना कर दिया।

रामगंज; बूथ संख्या 3 पर दोपहर 2 बजे तक 50 प्रतिशत मतदान

हेरीटेज नगर निगम के चुनाव गुरूवार को संपन्न हो गए है। दोपहर तक की बात की जाएं तो रामगंज क्षेत्र की तुलना में आदर्श नगर में वोटिंग का रुझान कमजोर रहा। आदर्श नगर में वार्ड 90 के भाग संख्या-5, वार्ड 91 के भाग संख्या-5, 5ए व वार्ड 92 के भाग संख्या 6ए में दोपहर 1 बजे तक मतदान केन्द्र में एक साथ एक या दो लोग ही नजर आएं।

आदर्श नगर में दोपहर 1 बजे तक वार्ड 91 के भाग संख्या-5 में कुल वोटर 644 में से केवल 277 लोगों ने ही वोटिंग की, वहीं इसी वार्ड के भाग संख्या-5 ए में 656 में से 219 लोगों ने वोटिंग की। वार्ड-90 के भाग संख्या-5 में 624 मतदाताओं में से मात्र 121 ही लोगों ने ही मतदान किया था।

वहीं दोपहर 1.14 बजे तक वार्ड-92 के भाग संख्या 6ए में 679 में से 138 लोगों ने वाेटिंग की। वहीं वार्ड 90 के भाग संख्या 5 में 624 वोटरों में से केवल 121 लोगों ने वाेटिंग की। रामगंज क्षेत्र में दोपहर 2 बजे तक वार्ड 62 के भाग संख्या 3 में 584 वोटरों में से 343 लोगों ने वोट दिया है।

संघर्ष में फंसे इन वार्डों में हो सकता है उलटफेर

  • वार्ड 55 में भाजपा ने जितेंद्र लखवानी और कांग्रेस के प्रकाश गुप्ता को दो निर्दलीयों ने खासा परेशान कर रखा है, यहां भी उलट फेर हो सकता है।
  • वार्ड 57 में भाजपा के महेंद्र ढलेत, कांग्रेस के भवानी बेरवा व निर्दलीय बाबा व महेश तंबोली तथा भाजपा के बागी शेलेंद्र बैरवा के बीच त्रिकोणीय संघर्ष की वजह से भाजपा-कांग्रेस को बराबर नुकसान होता नजर आ रहा है।
  • वार्ड 58 में भाजपा के मनीष पारीक व कांग्रेस के राकेश पारीक को सांसद गिरधारी लाल भार्गव के पुत्र मनोज भार्गव ने खासा परेशान किया, जिसकी वजह से स्थिति स्पष्ट नहीं हो पाई।
  • वार्ड 68 यहां कांग्रेस ने पूर्व पार्षद इकराम की पत्नी और भाजपा ने को टिकट दिया और भाजपा ने पूर्व नेता प्रतिपक्ष गुलामनबी की पुत्री निर्दलीय शहनाज
  • वार्ड 70 में भाजपा का गिर्राज नाठा और कांग्रेस के अजय नाठा को निर्दलीय नीरज तिवाड़ी ने त्रिकोणीय संघर्ष करवा दिया।
  • वार्ड 72 में भाजपा ललिता जायसवाल व कांग्रेस मीना जैन को भाजपा की बागी निर्दलीय ने अच्छा खासा संघर्ष करवा दिया।
  • वार्ड 74 में भाजपा की मुन्नी देवी और कांग्रेस की फोरंता यादव को निर्दलीय कुसुम यादव ने संघर्ष में फंसा कर रख दिया।

आमेर के चार वार्डों में सबसे ज्यादा वोटिंग ने चौंकाया : यहां 72.94 प्रतिशत मतदान होगा

आमेर में निगम के बनाए गए चार वार्डों में 72.94% मतदान रहा। वार्ड नम्बर(1)66.39 प्रतिशत, वार्ड नंबर(2) 69.26%, वार्ड नम्बर(3)78.85 प्रतिशत ,वार्ड नम्बर(4)80.08% मतदान रहा। तेज मतदान के यह आंकड़े खासे चौंकाने वाले बताए जा रहे हैं। और इन चार वार्डों से भाजपा को खासी उम्मीद है। कारण यह भी है कि इस एरिया से भाजपा के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष सतीश पूनिया विधायक हैं। आमेर में सुबह 7.30 से शाम साढ़े 5 बजे तक लगभग हर बूथ पर लोगों की लाइन नजर आई।

सिविल लाइंस; मतदाताओं की लाइनाें की जगह साेशल डिस्टेंसिंग के गाेले, दिनभर खाली ही दिखे

सरकारी मुख्य सचेतक महेश जोशी वोट डालने अपने पुराने बूथ डीआरएम ऑफिस पहुंचे तो मतदानकर्मियों ने कहा- आपका वोट तो यहां नहीं है। फिर देखा और बताया- आपका मतदान केंद्र बदल दिया गया है। बड़ोदिया बस्ती स्थित नए मतदान केंद्र पर वोट करें। जोशी ने वहां जाकर वोट डाला।
सरकारी मुख्य सचेतक महेश जोशी वोट डालने अपने पुराने बूथ डीआरएम ऑफिस पहुंचे तो मतदानकर्मियों ने कहा- आपका वोट तो यहां नहीं है। फिर देखा और बताया- आपका मतदान केंद्र बदल दिया गया है। बड़ोदिया बस्ती स्थित नए मतदान केंद्र पर वोट करें। जोशी ने वहां जाकर वोट डाला।

शहर में हैरिटेज निगम के चुनाव में चारदिवारी के मतदात केन्द्राें पर उत्साह देखने काे मिला लेकिन सिविल लाइन विधानसभा क्षेत्र के मतदान केन्द्र सूने नजर आए। वाेटिंग के दाैरान वाेटराें मेें काेराेना का डर साफ नजर आया। वार्डाें का एरिया छाेटा हाेने के बावजूद वाेट डालने के लिए मतदाताओं का रूझान कम ही देखने काे मिला।

हेरिटेज के सिविल लाइन विधानसभा क्षेत्र में कई बूथ ताे ऐसे मिले जहां इक्के-दुक्के मतदाता वाेट डालते हुए मिले। बूथाें पर वाेटर्स के साेश्यल डिस्टेंसिंग के लिए बनाए गए गाेले खाली ही नजर आया। सुबह के 10 बजे...मतदान शुरू हुए तीन घंटे हाे चुके थे लेकिन मतदाताओं की संख्या की बढ़ने की बजाय घटती चली गई।

इलाके में साेड़ाला में स्थित बूथाें पर मतदाताओं की कम संख्या देखते हुए प्रत्याशियाें और कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ मतदान कर्मियाें का भी उत्साह कम हाेता गया। साेड़ाला, सिविल लाइन, श्यामनगर, 22 गाेदाम, बनीपार्क इलाकाें के बूथाें पर मतदाताओं से ज्यादा मतदान और पुलिसकर्मी दिखे। दाेपहर तक वाेटर्स में वाेटिंग के प्रति कम उत्साह देखते मतदानकर्मी सुस्ताते नजर आए। हालांकि शाम के दाैरान बूथाें पर भीड़ देखी गई।

वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

