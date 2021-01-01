पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ट्रेन:यात्री भार के दबाव की वजह से रेलवे ने किया 20 त्योहार स्पेशल ट्रेनों की अवधि में विस्तार

जयपुर2 दिन पहले
यात्री भार काे देखते हुए रेलवे ने 20 त्योहार स्पेशल ट्रेनाें के संचालन अवधि में विस्तार किया है। ये ट्रेनें पूरी तरह आरक्षित रहेंगी। रेलवे के अनुसार इसमें जयपुर-पुणे-जयपुर द्वि-साप्ताहिक सुपरफास्ट स्पेशल की संचालन अवधि में जयपुर से 2 फरवरी से 30 मार्च एवं पुणे से 3 फरवरी से 31 मार्च तक ताे जयपुर-दौलतपुर चैक-जयपुर त्रि-साप्ताहिक स्पेशल में जयपुर से 2 फरवरी से 30 मार्च एवं दौलतपुर चैक से 3 फरवरी से 31 मार्च तक संचालन अवधि में विस्तार किया गया है।

वहीं अजमेर-दादर-अजमेर त्रि-साप्ताहिक सुपरफास्ट, श्रीगंगानगर-बान्द्रा टर्मिनस-श्रीगंगानगर, बीकानेर-बान्द्रा टर्मिनस-बीकानेर साप्ताहिक, बीकानेर-दादर-बीकानेर द्वि-साप्ताहिक सुपरफास्ट, भगत की कोठी-दादर-भगत की कोठी द्वि-साप्ताहिक, उदयपुर सिटी-न्यूजलपाईगुडी-उदयपुर, जोधपुर-वाराणसी-जोधपुर त्रि-साप्ताहिक, जोधपुर-वाराणसी-जोधपुर त्रि-साप्ताहिक,जोधपुर-वाराणसी-जोधपुर साप्ताहिक,बीकानेर-कोलकाता-बीकानेर साप्ताहिक सुपरफास्ट, बीकानेर-दिल्ली सराय रोहिल्ला-बीकानेर प्रतिदिन सुपरफास्ट स्पेशल, श्रीगंगानगर-हरिद्वार-श्रीगंगानगर सहित कई ट्रेनाें के संचालन में विस्तार किया गया है।

