नगर निगम चुनाव:राजस्थान: पहली बार 5 महिला मेयर मिलेंगी, क्रॉस वोटिंग का खतरा भी

जयपुर15 मिनट पहले
जयपुर; दोनों मेयर महिला ओबीसी होंगी, जोधपुर;दोनों सीटें सामान्य महिलाओं के लिए
  • जयपुर ग्रेटर और जोधपुर दक्षिण में भाजपा जबकि कोटा उत्तर और जोधपुर उत्तर में कांग्रेस को स्पष्ट बहुमत है
  • मेयर चुनाव के बाद 11 नवंबर को डिप्टी मेयर का चुनाव भी होगा

जयपुर, जाेधपुर और काेटा के 6 नगर निगमों में मेयर का चुनाव मंगलवार काे हाेगा। पार्षद सुबह 10 बजे से दाेपहर 2 बजे तक मतदान करेंगे। इसके बाद मतगणना होगी। इसी के साथ निगमों को बोर्ड भी तय हो जाएगा। हालांकि जयपुर ग्रेटर और जोधपुर दक्षिण में भाजपा जबकि कोटा उत्तर और जोधपुर उत्तर में कांग्रेस को स्पष्ट बहुमत है।

वहीं जयपुर हेरिटेज में कांग्रेस आगे है। वहीं कोटा दक्षिण में भाजपा और कांग्रेस को बराबर सीटें मिली हुई हैं। इन दो निगमों में निर्दलीयों की भूमिका अहम है। यही नहीं दोनों पार्टियों ने वहां भी प्रत्याशी उतारे हैं, जहां पार्टी को बहुमत नहीं है। ऐसे में क्रॉस वोटिंग का भी खतरा है। मेयर चुनाव के बाद 11 नवंबर को डिप्टी मेयर का चुनाव भी होगा।

कोटा; उत्तर सीट एसटी महिला के लिए
कोटा; उत्तर सीट एसटी महिला के लिए

सभी नगर निगमाें में मंगलवार काे बाेर्ड और मेयर का चुनाव हाे जाएगा। बीजेपी - कांग्रेस दाेनाे ने उन नगर निगमाें में भी प्रत्याशी उतारे है जहां उनका बहुमत नहींं है। ऐसे में क्राॅस वाेटिंग के खतरे से दाेनाे ही पार्टियां जूझ रही है। इन पार्टियाें ने अपने पार्षदाें की बाड़ेबंदी भी की हुई है। बीजेपी ने ताे बाड़ेबंदी में पार्षदाें काे बाहरी दुनिया से पूरी तरह संपर्क काट दिया था। वहीं विधायकाें और पूर्व विधायकाें से मिलने पर राेक - टाेक लगाई थी।

