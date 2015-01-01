पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राष्ट्रीय जल पुरस्कार 2019:राजस्थान को सामान्य श्रेणी में मिला ‘सर्वश्रेष्ठ राज्य’ का पुरस्कार, सवा साल में 7वां बड़ा सम्मान

जयपुर9 मिनट पहले
  • जल संसाधन के क्षेत्र में बेहतर काम करने पर मिला पुरस्कार

(श्याम राज शर्मा)। प्रदेश में बेहतर जल प्रबंधन, बांधों पर आईटी सिस्टम से मॉनिटरिंग, सूक्ष्म सिंचाई सहित अन्य बेहतर काम करने पर ‘राष्ट्रीय जल पुरस्कार-2019’ की सामान्य श्रेणी में ‘सर्वश्रेष्ठ राज्य’ का पुरस्कार मिला है। केन्द्रीय जल शक्ति मंत्रालय की ओर से आयोजित ऑनलाइन समारोह में उपराष्ट्रपति एम. वैंकेया नायडू ने जल संसाधन विभाग के सचिव नवीन महाजन ने यह पुरस्कार दिया।

नई दिल्ली के विज्ञान भवन में आयोजित इस कार्यक्रम की अध्यक्षता केन्द्रीय जल शक्ति मंत्री गजेन्द्रसिंह शेखावत ने की। जल संसाधन के क्षेत्र में बेहतर काम करने पर पिछले 15 महीनों में राजस्थान को यह सातवां बड़ा पुरस्कार मिला है। केन्द्रीय जल शक्ति मंत्रालय की ओर से हर साल देशभर में जल संसाधन प्रबंधन के प्रति समग्र दृष्टिकोण अपनाने के लिए और हितधारकों को प्रोत्साहित करने के उद्देश्य से राष्ट्रीय जल पुरस्कार दिए जाते हैं।

ये महत्त्वपूर्ण कार्य बने आधार
जल संसाधन विभाग के शासन सचिव नवीन महाजन ने बताया कि राजस्थान राज्य को यह पुरस्कार जल क्षेत्र में जल उपयोग की दक्षता में वृद्धि, जल संचयन प्रबंधन, सहभागिता दृष्टिकोण के माध्यम से समेकित जल संसाधन प्रबंधन, सौर पंपों से सूक्ष्म सिंचाई, जल संचयन, सहभागिता सिंचाई प्रबंधन तथा माइक्रो इरिगेशन के तहत विशिष्ट कार्यों एवं उपलब्धियों के लिए दिया गया है। साथ ही राजस्थान द्वारा जल प्रबंधन में पारदर्शिता के लिए सूचना प्रौद्योगिकी (आईटी) का उपयोग व्यापक स्तर पर करते हुए सकारात्मक परिणाम हासिल किए गए जिसके आधार पर यह पुरस्कार प्राप्त हुआ है।

उन्होंने बताया कि राजस्थान द्वारा जल उपयोगिता दक्षता वृद्धि के अन्तर्गत कई महत्त्वपूर्ण गतिविधियां सम्पादित की गई है। इसके तहत सरहिन्द फीडर और इन्दिरा गांधी फीडर (पंजाब भाग) की री-लाइनिंग, रेगिस्तानी क्षेत्र में राजस्थान वाटर सैक्टर री-स्ट्रक्चरिंग प्रोजेक्ट (एनडीबी द्वारा वित्त पोषित), राजस्थान जल क्षेत्र आजीविका सुधार परियोजना (जायका द्वारा वित्त पोषित), इन्दिरा गांधी नहर परियोजना द्वितीय चरण में सूक्ष्म सिंचाई परियोजना की पहल जैसे कार्य शामिल हैं।

इन कार्यों को मिली सराहना
राजस्थान द्वारा नर्मदा नहर परियोजना, सांचौर में सूक्ष्म सिंचाई तकनीक पर देश में पहली प्रमुख सतही जल सिंचाई परियोजना को सफलता पूर्वक लागू किया गया है। सतही जल सिंचाई परियोजनाओं के अन्तर्गत 2.72 लाख हैक्टेयर क्षेत्र में सूक्ष्म सिंचाई प्रणाली स्थापित की जा चुकी है तथा 4.4 लाख हैक्टेयर क्षेत्र में कार्य प्रगतिरत है। इसके साथ ही जल प्रबंधन में पारदर्शिता के लिए सिंचाई परियोजनाओं में स्काॅडा प्रणाली लागू की जा रही है। राष्ट्रीय जल पुरस्कारों के तहत राजस्थान में चल रहे उक्त प्रकार के उत्कृष्ट कार्यों की व्यापक सराहना की गई।

सवा साल में सात महत्त्वपूर्ण पुरस्कार
राजस्थान को जल संसाधन के क्षेत्र विशिष्ट कार्यों के लिए गत करीब सवा साल की अवधि में यह 7वां बड़ा पुरस्कार प्राप्त हुआ है। राष्ट्रीय जल मिशन के तहत जल शक्ति मंत्रालय द्वारा सितम्बर 2019 में प्रथम राष्ट्रीय जल मिशन पुरस्कार के तहत प्रदेश को जल संरक्षण, वृद्धि एवं संरक्षण की श्रेणी में नर्मदा नहर परियोजना सांचौर के लिए प्रथम तथा पानी के उपयोग की दक्षता 20 प्रतिशत बढ़ाने की श्रेणी में आईजीएनपी स्टेज-2 के अन्तर्गत तेजपुरा माईनर के लिए द्वितीय पुरस्कार मिला था।

फरवरी 2020 में सेंट्रल बोर्ड ऑफ सिंचाई और शक्ति के सीबीआईपी पुरस्कार-2020 के तहत एकीकृत जल संसाधन प्रबंधन श्रेणी में इंदिरा गांधी नहर परियोजना प्रणाली तथा सहभागी सिंचाई प्रबंधन श्रेणी में सम्पूर्ण राजस्थान को पुरस्कृत किया गया। इसी प्रकार अगस्त 2020 में जल इनोवेशन शिखर सम्मेलन में जल नवाचार पुरस्कार के तहत सर्वश्रेष्ठ राज्य जल बोर्ड की श्रेणी में इंदिरा गांधी नहर बोर्ड तथा नव प्रौद्योगिकी का समावेशन की कैटेगरी में नेशनल हाइड्रोलॉजी प्रोजेक्ट राजस्थान को पुरस्कार प्रदान किए गए थे।

