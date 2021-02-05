पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पर्यटकों के लिए खुशखबरी:बर्ड फ्लू से पक्षियों की मौत के बाद बंद हुआ चिड़ियाघर अब 8 फरवरी से फिर खुलेगा, 11 जनवरी को पक्षी मरने के बाद लगाई थी प्रवेश पर रोक

जयपुर34 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जयपुर में पिछले माह बढ़े बर्ड फ्लू के भय से पर्यटकों के लिए बंद हुए चिड़ियाघर को फिर से खोलने का निर्णय किया है। रामनिवास बाग स्थित चिड़ियाघर को पर्यटकों के लिए 8 फरवरी से खोला जाएगा। चिड़ियाघर खुलने का समय सुबह 9 से शाम 5 बजे तक रहेगी।

डीएफओ उपकार बोराना ने बताया कि चिड़ियाघर में आखिरीबार 15 जनवरी को पक्षी बीमार मिलने के बाद से लेकर अब तक कोई पक्षी यहां बीमार नहीं हुआ है। इसे देखते हुए हमने चिड़ियाघर को खोलने का निर्णय किया है। उन्होने बताया कि इससे पहले 11 से 15 जनवरी तक पक्षियों के बीमार होने और मौत होने की मामले सामने आए थे, जिसमें 10 कॉमन डक, एक ब्लॉक स्टॉर्क और 2 पैलिकन संक्रमित हुई थी। इसमें से 6 कॉमन डक, एक ब्लॉक स्टॉर्क और 1 पैलिकन की मौंत हो गई थी।

अब तक 7 हजार से ज्यादा पक्षियों की मौत

प्रदेश में बर्ड फ्लू के चलते अब तक कुल 7 हजार 445 पक्षियों की मौत हो चुकी है। इसमें सबसे ज्यादा कौवे है, जिनकी संख्या 5 हजार 110 है। राज्य में पक्षी मरने का सबसे पहला मामला 25 दिसंबर को झालावाड़ जिले में आया था। उसके बाद धीरे-धीरे इसका दायरा बढ़ते-बढ़ते प्रदेश के 32 जिलों में फैल गया। उदयपुर एकमात्र ऐसा जिला रहा है, जहां अब तक पक्षी के मरने का कोई केस सामने नहीं आया है।

अब तक 17 जिलों में हो चुकी है बर्ड फ्लू की पुष्टि

राज्य के 33 में से 17 जिलों में बर्ड फ्लू की पुष्टि हो चुकी है। राहत की बात ये है कि जिस तरह कोटा, बूंदी में पिछले माह पोल्ट्री फार्म में कुछ मुर्गे-मुर्गियां मरने के केस आए थे, तब यह भय था कि कही पोल्ट्रीफार्म में ये संक्रमण न फैल जाए। हालांकि बाद में पोल्ट्री में मरे मुर्गे-मुर्गियों की सैंपल रिपोर्ट नेगेटिव आई थी।

ऐप खोलें
इंग्लैंडइंग्लैंड263-3 (89.3)
VS
भारतभारत
स्टंप्स
  • कॉपी लिंक
वीडियोऔर देखेंप्रियांक-शजा ने की शादी, कपल को आशीर्वाद देने पहुंचे शक्ति, अनिल, सनी समेत कई बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स - बॉलीवुड - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें