राजस्थान:जिला परिषद और पंचायत चुनाव के लिए भाजपा ने बनाई टीम, 21 जिलों में प्रभारी और सहप्रभारी भी बनाए

जयपुर7 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जिला परिषद एवं पंचायत चुनाव के लिए भाजपा ने तैयारी शुरू।
  • राज्यसभा सांसद राजेन्द्र गहलोत को बाड़मेर की कमान सौंपी

राजस्थान के 21 जिलों में घोषित हुए जिला परिषद एवं पंचायत चुनाव के लिए भाजपा ने तैयारी शुरू कर दी है। भाजपा प्रदेशाध्यक्ष सतीश पूनिया ने इन सभी जिलों में चुनाव तैयारियों के लिए पार्टी की ओर से प्रभारी और सह प्रभारियों की नियुक्ति की है। इसमें जयपुर के सांसद रामचरण बोहरा को सीकर का प्रभारी बनाया है। जबकि, राज्यसभा सांसद राजेन्द्र गहलोत को बाड़मेर की कमान सौंपी है।

पार्टी की ओर से जारी प्रभारियों की सूची के मुताबिक संजय शर्मा को अजमेर, इंद्रमल सेठिया को अजमेर, पूर्व मंत्री अनीता भदेल को भीलवाड़ा, सुरेन्द्र पाल सिंह टीटी को बीकानेर, मानसिंह गुर्जर को बूंदी, दामोदर अग्रवाल को चित्तौडगढ़, कैलाश मेघवाल को चूरू, ताराचंद जैन को डूंगरपुर, भेराराम सियोल को हनुमानगढ़, महेन्द्र बोहरा को जैसलमेर, पब्बाराम विश्नोई को जालौर, प्रभुलाल सैनी को झालावाड़, ओम सारस्वत को झुंझुनूं, हरिराम रणवा को नागौर, बाबू सिंह राठौड़ को पाली, चुन्नीलाल गरासिया को प्रतापगढ़, मदन राठौड को राजसमंद, वीरमदेव सिंह जैसास को टोंक और ओम पालीवाल को उदयपुर जिले की जिम्मेदारी सौंपी है।

