  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Jaipur
  Rajasthan Coronavirus And The Aviation Industry; Flights Not Increased At Major Airports Like Udaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner And Jaisalmer

कोरोना का एविएशन सेक्टर पर बुरा असर:जयपुर के अलावा प्रदेश के अन्य एयरपोर्ट पर फ्लाइट संचालन के बुरे हाल; उदयपुर, जोधपुर जैसे प्रमुख एयरपोर्ट पर अब गिनती की उड़ान

जयपुर17 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कोरोना के कारण एविएशन सेक्टर रफ्तार नहीं पकड़ पा रहा है। उदयपुर, जोधपुर जैसे प्रमुख एयरपोर्ट पर फ्लाइट्स नहीं बढ़ी हैं।
  • जैसलमेर और बीकानेर एयरपोर्ट पर भी हालात चिंताजनक
  • पिछले साल के मुकाबले 40 से 50 फीसदी पर अटका संचालन

(शिवांग चतुर्वेदी)। लॉकडाउन के बाद हवाई सेवाओं का संचालन शुरू हुए 5 माह बीत चुके हैं। रविवार से लागू हुए फ्लाइट्स के विंटर शेड्यूल में उम्मीद की जा रही थी कि प्रदेश में एविएशन सेक्टर की हालत में सुधार होगा, लेकिन जयपुर एयरपोर्ट को छोड़ दें तो प्रदेश के अन्य एयरपोर्ट्स पर हवाई सेवाओं की स्थिति बहुत ज्यादा बेहतर नहीं हो सकी है।

उदयपुर से पिछले सीजन में 18 फ्लाइट्स उड़ान भर रही थीं अब केवल 5 का ही हो रहा संचालन
दरअसल पिछले कुछ वर्षों में उदयपुर एयरपोर्ट में एविएशन का पॉजिटिव ग्राफ देखने को मिल रहा था। उदयपुर एयरपोर्ट जयपुर के बाद प्रदेश का दूसरा प्रमुख एयरपोर्ट है। चूंकि पर्यटन के लिहाज से उदयपुर काफी महत्वपूर्ण है, ऐसे में यहां से हवाई सेवाओं का संचालन भी बेहतर हो रहा था।

इस बार पर्यटन सीजन शुरू होने के बावजूद फ्लाइट संचालन के हालात खराब हैं। पिछले वर्ष सर्दियों के सीजन में यहां से रोज औसतन 18 फ्लाइट संचालित हो रही थीं। उदयपुर एयरपोर्ट से फिलहाल 6 फ्लाइट्स का शेड्यूल है। इनमें से भी रोज एक या दो फ्लाइट रद्द हो जाती हैं। ऐसे में रोज औसतन चार या पांच फ्लाइट ही चल पा रही हैं।

इस बारे में उदयपुर एयरपोर्ट की निदेशक नंदिता भट्ट ने बताया कि कोविड-19 के चलते अभी कम संख्या में फ्लाइट संचालित हो रही हैं। यात्रीभार कम होने पर कई बार ऐनवक्त पर भी फ्लाइट रद्द करनी पड़ जाती हैं। जोधपुर एयरपोर्ट पर भी कमोबेश यही हाल हैं। रविवार से यहां फ्लाइट्स का विंटर शेड्यूल लागू हुआ है, लेकिन अभी भी यहां से रोज औसतन तीन या चार फ्लाइट ही चलेंगी जबकि पिछले वर्षों में यहां से एयर कनेक्टिविटी काफी बेहतर हुई थी।

जोधुपर, बीकानेर और जैसलमेर का भी ऐसा ही हाल
जोधपुर से पिछले साल इंदौर, सूरत, अहमदाबाद सहित 7 शहरों के लिए फ्लाइट चल रही थीं, लेकिन अब केवल दिल्ली, मुम्बई, चेन्नई और बेंगलूरु के लिए फ्लाइट चलेंगी। जैसलमेर एयरपोर्ट से जयपुर और सूरत की एयर कनेक्टिविटी भी बंद हो गई है।

वहीं बीकानेर एयरपोर्ट पर एयर कनेक्टिविटी कम हुई है। बीकानेर एयरपोर्ट से कोरोना से पहले दिल्ली और जयपुर के लिए 2 फ्लाइट संचालित हो रही थीं, लेकिन अब दिल्ली की मात्र 1 फ्लाइट संचालित होगी। बीकानेर से जयपुर के लिए संचालित एयर इंडिया की फ्लाइट बंद हो गई है। ऐसे में कोरोना के चलते एविएशन सेक्टर के हालातों में सुधार नहीं हो पा रहा है। ऐसे में माना जा रहा है कि कोरोना का असर कम होने पर ही फ्लाइट संचालन बढ़ सकेगा।

जयपुर के बाद किशनगढ़ से हो रहा सबसे अधिक फ्लाइट्स का संचालन
जोधपुर, जैसलमेर और उदयपुर जैसे बड़े एयरपोर्ट्स की तुलना में किशनगढ़ एयरपोर्ट से अपेक्षाकृत अधिक फ्लाइट संचालित हो रही हैं। किशनगढ़ एयरपोर्ट पर 10 नवंबर से अहमदाबाद के लिए स्टार एयर की एक नई फ्लाइट भी शुरू होने जा रही है। किशनगढ़ एयरपोर्ट के निदेशक अशोक कपूर ने बताया कि एयरपोर्ट से विंटर शेड्यूल में अहमदाबाद की फ्लाइट रिज्यूम हुई है, जो पहले बंद हो गई थीं।

प्रदेश के एयरपोर्ट से फ्लाइट संचालन पर एक नजर

  • उदयपुर एयरपोर्ट से विंटर शेड्यूल में चलेंगी छह फ्लाइट
  • इंडिगो की दिल्ली, मुंबई और बेंगलूरु के लिए फ्लाइट
  • विस्तारा की दिल्ली व मुंबई की फ्लाइट
  • एयर इंडिया की दिल्ली की एक फ्लाइट संचालित

जोधपुर एयरपोर्ट से पांच फ्लाइट्स का होगा संचालन

  • इंडिगो की चेन्नई, मुंबई और बेंगलूरु की तीन फ्लाइट चलेंगी
  • विस्तारा की दिल्ली के लिए फ्लाइट संचालित होगी तीन दिन
  • एयर इंडिया की दिल्ली की फ्लाइट चलेगी तीन दिन

जैसलमेर एयरपोर्ट से चार फ्लाइट

  • ट्रूजेट की अहमदाबाद के लिए एक फ्लाइट
  • स्पासइजेट की मुंबई, दिल्ली और अहमदाबाद के लिए एक-एक फ्लाइट

किशनगढ़ एयरपोर्ट से रोज चार फ्लाइट

  • स्पाइसजेट की तीन फ्लाइट उपलब्ध, अहमदाबाद के लिए नई फ्लाइट शुरू हुई
  • स्पाइसजेट की हैदराबाद व दिल्ली की फ्लाइट पहले से उपलब्ध
  • स्टार एयर की इंदौर के लिए तीन दिन, अहमदाबाद के लिए चार दिन फ्लाइट उपलब्ध
