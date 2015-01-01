पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ऊर्जा मंत्री ने मोबाइल एप लॉन्च किया:अब एप से होगी बिजली चोरी पकड़ने की मॉनिटरिंग, ऑनलाइन भरी जाएगी वीसीआर

जयपुर13 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
जयपुर। मोबाइल एप लॉन्च करते ऊर्जा मंत्री बीडी कल्ला।
  • सफल होने पर अजमेर और जोधपुर डिस्कॉम के लिए भी विकसित होगा एप
  • जयपुर डिस्कॉम की आईटी विंग ने डवलप किया है एप

(श्यामराज शर्मा)। राजस्थान के सरकारी बिजली निगमों में बिजली चोरी पकड़ने की मॉनिटरिंग अब मोबाइल एप के जरिए होगी। इसके साथ ही बिजली चोरी व ज्यादा लोड की विजिलेंस चैकिंग रिपोर्ट (वीसीआर) भी अब मोबाइल एप पर ऑनलाइन ही भरी जा सकेगी। इससे बिजली चोरी के जुर्माने को कम ज्यादा करने में इंजीनियरों की मिलीभगत व जनप्रतिनिधियों की सिफारिशों पर लगाम लगेगी।

डिस्कॉम प्रबंधन का दावा है कि मोबाइल एप के बाद विजिलेंस की कार्रवाई में पारदर्शिता आएगी और बिजली चोरी कम होने से छीजत में कमी आएगी। फिलहाल विजिलेंस विंग के लिए बने मोबाइल एप को पायलट प्रोजेक्ट के तौर पर जयपुर डिस्कॉम में लागू किया जा रह है।

ऊर्जा मंत्री बीडी कल्ला ने मोबाइल एप लॉन्च किया
इसके सफल होने पर इसे जोधपुर डिस्कॉम व अजमेर डिस्कॉम में भी लागू किया जाएगा। ऊर्जा मंत्री बीडी कल्ला ने शुक्रवार को मोबाइल एप लॉन्च किया है। इस दौरान जयपुर डिस्कॉम के प्रबंध निदेशक एके गुप्ता सहित अन्य अधिकारी भी मौजूद थे।

जयपुर डिस्कॉम की आईटी विंग ने डवलप किया है एप
मोबाइल एप जयपुर डिस्कॉम की आईटी विंग ने डवलप किया है। इस अवसर पर ऊर्जा मंत्री कल्ला ने कहा कि 2005 में बिजली छीजत 41 प्रतिशत थी, जो अब 18 फीसदी है। पिछले डेढ़ साल में 2 प्रतिशत से ज्यादा छीजत कम की है। प्रदेश में एक फीसदी छीजत कम होने से बिजली निगमों को 450 करोड़ की आय होती है। मोबाइल एप से उपभोक्ताओं को परेशानी नहीं होगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजैश ने 26/11 जैसे हमले की साजिश रची थी, मोदी बोले- आतंकियों के निशाने पर चुनाव थे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें