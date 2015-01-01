पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

राहत की खबर:राजस्थान; 9 दिन में नए रोगी आधे, 139 दिन बाद 1045 कोरोना मरीज

जयपुरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जयपुर प्रदेश का अकेला जिला रहा, जिसमें 357 रोगी मिले
  • भर्ती रोगी घटकर 15510 रह गए हैं।

कोरोना के माेर्चे पर राहत की खबर है। नए मरीज 139 दिन बाद 1045 तक सिमट गए हैं। इससे पहले 28 जुलाई को 1072 मरीज मिले थे। लगातार नौवें दिन नए राेगियों की संख्या में कमी आई। ये आधे रह गए हैं। 6 दिसंबर को एक दिन में 2089 रोगी मिले थे।

मंगलवार को 1045 मिले। प्रदेश में 13 मरीजों ने दम तोड़ा। मृतक संख्या 2568 हो गई है। जयपुर प्रदेश का अकेला जिला रहा, जिसमें 357 रोगी मिले। बाकी किसी जिले में 100 से अधिक नहीं मिले। कुल रोगी 2,93,584, रिकवर 2,75,506 हो गए हैं।

भर्ती रोगी घटकर 15510 रह गए हैं। कोरोना अब जुलाई के स्तर पर पहुंच गया है। 24 जुलाई को 958 और 28 जुलाई को 1072 रोगी मिले थे। प्रदेश में मंगलवार को एक साथ 18 जिलों में 10 या कम रोगी मिले। 2 जिले दौसा और करौली में कोई रोगी नहीं मिला।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंज्यादा दूरी तक मार करने वाली 38 ब्रह्मोस से लैस होगा नया जंगी जहाज, 450 किमी होगी रेंज - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें