कार्यक्रम:सतत विकास के लक्ष्य हासिल करने की दिशा में तेजी से आगे बढ़ रहा राजस्थान: मुख्यमंत्री

जयपुर41 मिनट पहले
राज्य सरकार खाद्य सुरक्षा योजनाओं के माध्यम से बच्चों के पोषण की जिम्मेदारी पूरी प्रतिबद्धता के साथ निभा रही है
  • राजस्थान सरकार ने किया विश्व खाद्य कार्यक्रम के साथ एमओयू

मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने कहा कि बच्चे देश का भविष्य हैं। वे स्वस्थ होंगे तो ही देश समृद्ध बनेगा। राज्य सरकार खाद्य सुरक्षा योजनाओं के माध्यम से बच्चों के पोषण की जिम्मेदारी पूरी प्रतिबद्धता के साथ निभा रही है। हमारा प्रयास है कि सतत विकास के लक्ष्यों को प्राप्त करने में राजस्थान अव्वल रहे।

गहलोत ने गुरुवार को मुख्यमंत्री निवास पर राजस्थान सरकार तथा संयुक्त राष्ट्र के विश्व खाद्य कार्यक्रम (डब्ल्यू.एफ.पी.) के बीच हुए एमओयू पर हस्ताक्षर कार्यक्रम को संबोधित करते हुए यह बात कही। इस दौरान सतत् विकास के लक्ष्य-द्वितीय को प्राप्त करने की दिशा में हुए इस एमओयू में खाद्य विभाग के शासन सचिव सिद्धार्थ महाजन तथा विश्व खाद्य कार्यक्रम के भारत में निदेशक बिशो पराजुली ने हस्ताक्षर किए।

मुख्यमंत्री ने इस एमओयू पर प्रसन्नता व्यक्त करते हुए कहा कि भारत की विश्व खाद्य कार्यक्रम के साथ करीब 50 साल से सफल भागीदारी रही है। विकासशील देशों में कुपोषण दूर करने तथा दुनिया की बड़ी आबादी को खाद्य सुरक्षा उपलब्ध कराने में विश्व खाद्य कार्यक्रम की बड़ी भूमिका रही है। इस संगठन को नोबल शांति जैसा प्रतिष्ठित पुरस्कार मिलना इसकी महत्ता को दर्शाता है।

उनकी तकनीकी विशेषज्ञता से प्रदेश में मिड-डे मील, आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों तथा सार्वजनिक वितरण प्रणाली के माध्यम से सभी जरूरतमंद लोगों तक खाद्य सुरक्षा योजना का लाभ प्रभावी तरीके से पहुंचाया जा सकेगा। मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि यूपीए सरकार के समय देश के हर परिवार की खाद्य सुरक्षा सुनिश्चित करने के लिए ‘फूड सिक्योरिटी एक्ट‘ लाकर लोगों को खाद्य सुरक्षा का अधिकार दिया गया।

राज्य सरकार जनजाति क्षेत्रों सहित अन्य पिछड़े इलाकों में बच्चों के पोषण के लिए प्रभावी कदम उठा रही है। इस मौके पर मुख्य सचिव राजीव स्वरूप, विश्व खाद्य कार्यक्रम के भारत में निदेशक बिशो पराजुली, खाद्य एवं नागरिक आपूर्ति विभाग के सचिव सिद्धार्थ महाजन, जनजाति क्षेत्रीय विकास राज्यमंत्री अर्जुन सिंह बामनिया, खाद्य एवं नागरिक आपूर्ति राज्यमंत्री सुखराम विश्नोई, अतिरिक्त मुख्य सचिव जनजाति क्षेत्र विकास राजेश्वर सिंह, अतिरिक्त मुख्य सचिव वित्त निरंजन आर्य सहित अन्य वरिष्ठ अधिकारी उपस्थित थे।

हमारी योजनाओं के क्रियान्वयन की सराहना देश में होती है

गहलोत ने कहा कि राजस्थान कुपोषण दूर कर सतत् विकास के लक्ष्य हासिल करने की दिशा में आगे बढ़ रहा है। हमारी खाद्य सुरक्षा योजनाओं के प्रभावी क्रियान्वयन तथा सामाजिक सुरक्षा योजनाओं की सराहना पूरे देश में होती है। कोरोना संकट के समय‘राजस्थान सतर्क है‘ तथा ‘कोई भूखा न सोए’ हमारा मूल मंत्र रहा है।

इसे साकार करते हुए राज्य सरकार ने व्यापक जनभागीदारी के साथ जरूरतमंद लोगों की खाद्य सुरक्षा सुनिश्चित की है। इसमें समाजसेवी, उदारमना एवं आमजन का भी पूरा सहयोग मिला है। सरकार ने हर वर्ग की मदद में कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ी।

‘शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध’ अभियान को और प्रभावी बनाएं
जयपुर। मुख्यमंत्री गहलोत ने कहा कि खाद्य पदार्थाें में मिलावट पूरे देश के लिए गंभीर चिंता का विषय है। राज्य सरकार ने प्रदेशवासियों के स्वास्थ्य को सर्वोपरि रखते हुए एक बार फिर ‘शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध’ अभियान शुरू किया है। यह काम सिर्फ कुछ दिन तक ही सीमित न रहे, इसे निरन्तर जारी रखा जाए।

उन्होंने निर्देश दिए कि अभियान की सफलता के लिए गठित राज्य स्तरीय कोर ग्रुप जिलों में की जा रही कार्रवाई तथा अभियान की प्रगति की साप्ताहिक समीक्षा करे। वह ‘शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध’ तथा कोविड-19 की समीक्षा कर रहे थे। उन्होंने कहा कि प्रदेश में कोरोना के कुशल प्रबंधन के कारण विगत दिनों में पॉजिटिव केसों की संख्या एवं मृत्यु दर में कमी आई है।

इन प्रयासों को लगातार जारी रखा जाए। आगामी दिनों में संक्रमण बढ़ने की आशंका को देखते हुए मेडिकल इंफ्रास्ट्रक्चर को लगातार मजबूत बनाएं। आतिशबाजी से निकले धुएं के कारण कोविड मरीजों एवं हृदय रोग, श्वास रोग आदि के रोगियों को तकलीफ का सामना करना पड़ता है। ऎसे में, दीवाली के अवसर पर लोग आतिशबाजी से बचें।

