करवा चौथ की भी बाड़ाबंदी:जयपुर में महिला पार्षदों को घर जाने की इजाजत नहीं, होटल में ही तोड़ना पड़ेगा उपवास

जयपुर18 मिनट पहले
जयपुर में होटल के अंदर ही महिला पार्षदों ने करवा चौथ का व्रत रखा।

(दिनेश पालीवाल). जयपुर के दोनों नगर निगमों के चुनाव आते ही विजेता पार्षदों की रातों रात बाड़ेबंदी कर दी गई। उन्हें शहर के बाहर हिस्सों में स्थित होटलों में रखा है। बुधवार को पूरा दिन होटल में बंद पार्षद नए मेयर के नाम पर कयास लगाते रहे। इसी बीच चुनाव प्रभारियों ने उनकी बैठकें भी लीं और मतदान का तरीका सिखाया। इस बीच करवा चौथ के लिए कारण कुछ महिला पार्षद घर जाना चाहती थीं लेकिन पार्टी ने इंकार कर दिया। हालांकि, उनके पतियों को होटल में आने की इजाजत मिल गई है।

भाजपा से हैरिटेज निगम प्रभारी वासुदेव देवनानी ने अजमेर रोड स्थित होटल में चर्चा की तो ग्रेटर निगम के प्रभारी मदन दिलावर ने चौमू पैलेस में पार्षदों संग वक्त गुजारा। कांग्रेस पार्षदों से मिलने मुख्य सचेतक महेश जोशी भी एक अन्य होटल पहुंचे। भाजपा के चुनाव प्रभारियों द्वारा निर्दलीय पार्षदों को पाले में लाने के लिए भी रणनीति बनाई जा रही है। इसे लेकर पार्षदों से फीडबैक भी लिया गया।

कांग्रेस के पार्षदों में मेयर पद के उम्मीदवार का नाम तय करने को लेकर खासी मशक्कत होती रही। लेकिन इस बीच वहां पहुंचे पदाधिकारियों ने सभी को साफ स्पष्ट शब्दों में कह दिया कि आखिरी निर्णय आलाकमान के स्तर पर होगा और वही सभी के लिए मान्य होगा। मीडिया से चर्चा करते हुए सचेतक ने कहा हम हैरिटेज में बहुमत के साथ बोर्ड और कांग्रेस का मेयर बनाएंगे। आंकडा 55 तक पहुंच गया है, संख्या और बढ़ सकती है।

होटल में ही की करवा चौथ की पूजा

बाडेबंदी में कैद महिला पार्षदों के लिए आज का दिन विशेष रहा। करवाचौथ का पर्व होने के कारण अधिकांश महिला पार्षद आज भूखी—प्यासी रही। इस बीच कुछ ने घर जाकर त्यौहार मनाने की मांग की, लेकिन पार्टी पदाधिकारियों ने मना कर दिया। हालांकि आस्था को देखते हुए पार्षद पतियों को होटल में आने की छूट दी है।

महिला पार्षद खेल रही हैं अंताक्षरी

तीन दिन से होटलों में बंद पार्षदों के लिए टाइम पास का जरिया गपशप ही है। अजमेर रोड स्थित जॉन पैलेस में रुके एक पार्षद ने बताया कि सुबह उठने के बाद अधिकांश पार्षद योग करके अपने स्वास्थ्य का ध्यान रखते है। इसके बाद पूरे पार्षद एक-दूसरे के कमरे में जाकर गपशप करके अपना दिन व्यतीत कर रहे हैं। वहीं दूसरी तरफ महिला पार्षद अंतराक्षरी खेलकर अपना मनोरंजन कर रही हैं।

होटल के बाहर पार्षद।
होटल के बाहर पार्षद।
