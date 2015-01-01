पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जयपुर नगर निगम महापौर चुनाव:हैरिटेज और ग्रेटर दोनों निगमों में कोई उम्मीदवार नाम वापसी के लिए नहीं पहुंचा, दोनों जगह दो-दो उम्मीदवार

जयपुर33 मिनट पहले
भाजपा की महापौर प्रत्याशी ग्रेटर से सौम्या गुर्जर (बाएं) और हैरिटेज से प्रत्याशी कुसुम यादव।
  • नगर निगम हैरिटेज में भाजपा की तरफ से कुसुम यादव, कांग्रेस की तरफ से मुनेश गुर्जर उम्मीदवार
  • नगर निगम ग्रेटर में भाजपा की तरफ से सौम्या गुर्जर और कांग्रेस की तरफ से दिव्या सिंह उम्मीदवार

जयपुर नगर निगम में मेयर चुनाव में नाम वापसी के आखिरी दिन कोई उम्मीदवार नाम वापिस लेने नहीं पहुंचा। जिसका मुख्य कारण रहा कि दोनों ही निगमों में केवल दो-दो ही नामांकन आए थे। गौरतलब है कि नगर निगम हैरिटेज से भाजपा की तरफ से कुसुम यादव, कांग्रेस की तरफ से मुनेश गुर्जर। वहीं नगर निगम ग्रेटर से भाजपा की तरफ से सौम्या गुर्जर और कांग्रेस की तरफ से दिव्या सिंह उम्मीदवार हैं।

इससे पहले शुक्रवार को आवेदन पत्रों की आज जांच की गई, जिसमें सभी आवेदन पत्र सही पाए गए थे। इस दौरान जयपुर ग्रेटर से भाजपा प्रत्याशी सौम्या गुर्जर के नामांकन पर कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी के एजेंट ने वाट्सएप पर चली एक सूचना के आधार पर आपत्ति दर्ज करवाई, जिसे रिटर्निंग अधिकारी कैलाश यादव ने खारिज कर दिया।

जानकारी के मुताबिक कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी दिव्या गुर्जर के एजेंट वाट्सएप पर चले एक मैसेज के आधार पर रिटर्निंग अधिकारी को आपत्ति दर्ज करवाई कि भाजपा प्रत्याशी ने शपथ पत्र में 420 के एक परिवाद का जिक्र नहीं किया। ऐसे में प्रत्याशी के नामांकन पत्र को खारिज किया जाए। हालांकि किसी तरह के दस्तावेज और तथ्य पेश नहीं करने पर रिटर्निंग अधिकारी ने उसे खारिज कर दिया। इस तरह नगर निगम हैरिटेज और ग्रेटर दोनों ही जगहों पर भरे गए चार नामांकन पत्र सही पाए गए और सभी को स्वीकार कर लिया।

कांग्रेस की तरफसे नगर निगम ग्रेटर से दिव्या सिंह और हैरिटेज से मुनेश गुर्जर का नाम फाइनल।
10 को होगा मतदान
मेयर चुनाव के प्रत्याशियों के नामांकन वापसी की समय सीमा खत्म होने के बाद अब 10 नवंबर को सुबह 10 से दोपहर 2 बजे तक वोटिंग की जाएगी। वोटिंग के तुरंत बाद मतगणना कर परिणाम घोषित किया जाएगा।
11 को होगा उपमहापौर के लिए चुनाव
महापौर के चुनाव के अगले दिन 11 नवंबर को उपमहापौर निर्वाचन के लिए चुनाव होंगे। जिसमें सुबह 10 से 11 बजे तक नामांकन भरे जाएंगे और 11.30 बजे नामांकन पत्रों की जांच की जाएगी। नामांकन पत्र सही पाए जाने और जरूरत पड़ने पर दोपहर 2.30 बजे से शाम 5 बजे तक वोटिंग होगी और वोटिंग के तुरंत बाद मतगणना कर परिणाम घोषित किया जाएगा।

