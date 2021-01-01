पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शराबबंदी के लिए धरना:प्रदेश में संपूर्ण शराबबंदी की मांग को लेकर धरने पर बैठे लोग, एक दिवसीय सांकेतिक उपवास पर बैठी छाबड़ा

जयपुर
शहीद दिवस के मौके पर राज्य में संपूर्ण शराबबंदी की मांग को लेकर आज जयपुर में एक दिवसीय धरने पर बैठे लोग।

महात्मा गांधी की पुण्यतिथि पर राज्य में पूरी तरह से शराबबंदी की मांग को लेकर शनिवार को जयपुर के शहीद स्मारक पर लोगों ने धरना दिया। शराबबंदी आंदोलन के बैनर तले हुए इस प्रदर्शन में आंदोलन की राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष पूजा छाबड़ा ने एक दिवसीय सांकेतिक उपवास भी रखा और धरने पर बैठी।

इस मौके पर छाबड़ा ने भीलवाड़ा और भरतपुर में जहरीली शराब पीने से हुई मौत के पीछे सिस्टम को जिम्मेदार बताते हुए मुख्यमंत्री से जल्द से जल्द पूरे प्रदेश में शराबबंदी लागू करने की मांग की। छाबड़ा ने कहा कि आज इस धरने के साथ पूरे प्रदेश में शराबबंदी के लिए ये आंदोलन का आगाज है।

उन्होंने बताया कि अब वे 2 अक्टूबर तक पूरे प्रदेश के हर शहर और बड़े कस्बों का दौरा कर लोगों को शराबबंदी के इस आंदोलन से जुड़ने का अभियान चलाएगी। उन्होंने कहा कि जिस तरह बीते दिनों भरतपुर और भीलवाड़ा में जहरीली शराब से लोगों की मौत हुई है, वह दुख की बात है। उन्होंने इसके पीछे सरकारी सिस्टम को जिम्मेदार ठहराया।

छाबड़ा ने कहा कि आज आबकारी विभाग, पुलिस और प्रशासन के अधिकारियों के गैर जिम्मेदाराना रवैये के कारण शराबमाफिया पनप रहे हैं। शराब के कारण आज पूरे प्रदेश में न केवल लोगों की मौत हो रही है, वहीं कई घर उजड़ रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि अगले 8 माह तक वे प्रदेश स्तर पर दौरे करके लोगों को शराबबंदी के इस आंदोलन से जोड़ेंगी और 2 अक्टूबर को एक विशाल जनआंदोलन जयपुर के अमरूदों का बाग में करेंगी।

आपको बता दें कि पूर्व विधायक गुरुशरण छाबड़ा ने 1977 में विधायक बनने के बाद प्रदेश में शराबबंदी को लेकर जनआंदोलन छेड़ा था। छाबड़ा ने शराबबंदी और लोकायुक्त कानून बनाने की मांग को लेकर साल 2014 में एक अप्रैल से 15 मई तक 45 दिन धरना भी दिया था। तब सरकार ने एक कमेटी बनाकर इस पर कार्रवाई का आश्वासन दिया था।

सरकार और छाबड़ा के बीच हुए समझौते की पालना नहीं होने पर 2 अक्टूबर 2015 को छाबड़ा वापस धरने पर बैठ गए थे, लेकिन इस बार 3 नवंबर यानी 31 दिन लगातार धरना देने के बाद उनकी तबीयत बिगड़ने से उनकी मौत हो गई थी।

